United Through Color: Collaborative ‘Artist in Residency’ Program reception May 30

NASHUA, NH – Positive Street Art and Opportunity Network invite you to join them in celebrating the collaborative work at an opening reception on Thursday, May 30, 2024, from 6-8 p.m. at Positive Street Art 48 Bridge St. #3f in Nashua. This is a unique exhibition showcasing the solo and collaborative work of 14 artists! The breadth of mark-making and material manipulation in this year’s United Through Color exhibition is sure to astound and inspire. Fifty-five percent of sales will directly go to the artist, 35% back into this program and 10% will go to benefit Positive Street Art.

We are thankful to the NH Council on Developmental Disabilities for their generosity, without which this program would not have been able to occur. The artists featured in this exhibition will be Liz Morin, Darren Roberts, Sue Long, Teddy Theos, Ed Davis, Duncan MacLennan, Sara Coffill, Amanda Pare, Hannah Gould, Alyssa Sawickim, Meghan Costello, Lisa Beauchamp, Yasamin Safarzadeh, Amara Phelps, Roger Balcom, and Randall Neilson.



This is a first in innovative, inter-organizational programming which brings fully immersive arts enrichment programming to artists from a myriad of backgrounds through the partnership of Opportunity Networks and Positive Street Art.

The event will have keynote speakers, a bangarang playlist created by all program participants, pizza (gluten-free option available) salads, fruits and hopefully ice cream! Join us in creating a vibrant event that will reinforce the need for arts programming being pioneered with Positive Street Art and encourage engagement in arts and community building for individuals who, traditionally, do not have access to the resources or networks.

Positive Street Art is an organization dedicated to inspiring passion for the urban arts in a productive way and healing communities through educational workshops, events and exhibitions.

Opportunity Networks supports individuals with disabilities through partnerships with members of the community resulting in mutually beneficial outcomes for all involved. The uniqueness of this organization is its ability to recognize that each program participant is an autonomous and realized individual.

We encourage New Hampshire and the surrounding regions to foray into this exciting world of immersive and inclusive exhibitions, to procure art and foster the journeys of each of these artists who not only deserve recognition, but should be seen as members of the creative economy. An economy which rebuilds neighborhoods and enlivens its participants to engage with their townships.

To schedule an interview, to see more pictures or to sponsor an upcoming exhibition, email yasamin@positivestreetart.org or call 603.589.9003

Check out some of the great work undergone so far!