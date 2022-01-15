Pappas participates in Manchester and Derry small business forums

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Friday, U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH-01) held a small business forum at the Palace Theatre, following another small business forum earlier in the day.

At the Palace, Pappas joined U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Isabel Guzman Mayor Joyce Craig, SBA Region 1 Administrator Mike Vlacich, SBA NH District Director Amy Bassett, SBA NH Deputy District Director Rachael Roderick, New Hampshire Business and Industry Association Mike Skelton, and several Manchester business owners.

During the discussion, Pappas talked about the urgency in providing support for initiatives like the Paycheck Protection Program, the Shuttered Venue Operator Grant program and others.

“In New Hampshire, small business is our big business,” said Pappas. “Small businesses aren’t just bricks and walls and sales receipts, they are part of the very fabric of our state and our community.”

Earlier in the day, Pappas and Guzman joined U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) in Derry for stops at the Derry Opera House, which recieed support from the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program and the Grind Rail Trail Café, which received support from the Paycheck Protection Program, Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program, and the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

“Derry is filled with wonderful small businesses that help make the community unique and drive our economy forward,” said Hassan. “Throughout the pandemic, I have worked on a bipartisan basis to ensure that our small businesses have the support that they need to get through this difficult time – and to thrive beyond it – and the Small Business Administration has been a fantastic partner in that effort. I encourage all Granite State small businesses to learn more about the programs and resources that are available to them through the Small Business Administration and know that our office is always here to help.”

In total, New Hampshire small businesses have received $4.9 billion in funds through programs administered through the Small Business Administration. The Paycheck Protection Program made 41,358 loans to small businesses totaling $3.7 billion saving over 210,000 jobs statewide. The Restaurant Relief Fund provided $61,799,697 to 236 restaurants in the First District, and the Shuttered Venue Operator Grants provided $19,138,914 to 31 venues in New Hampshire’s First Congressional District.