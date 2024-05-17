Second man arrested in connection with May 13 shooting

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a shooting incident earlier this week.

Xavier Rodriguez, 21, of Allenstown, turned himself in at police headquarters on Thursday.

According to police on May 13, 2024, officers responded to the area of Cedar and Lincoln streets for a report of shots fired. Initial reports were that a male in a silver SUV had shot at two people and drove away. Detectives identified all involved parties and established probable cause to arrest D’Andre Antonio Sabala, 23. Sabala faces multiple charges including first-degree assault,

reckless conduct, felon in possession of a deadly weapon and breach of bail.

As the investigation evolved, police determined that one of the involved parties was being dishonest. That individual was Rodriguez, and he was charged with false report to law enforcement and falsifying physical evidence.