NH DOT to present Route 3 improvement project during May 22 Hooksett Council meeting

HOOKSETT, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) will present the US Route 3/NH Route 28 roadway improvement project at the upcoming Hooksett Town Council meeting. This 1.4-mile roadway project proposes safety and mobility improvements, as well as pedestrian and bicycle improvements between the Alice Avenue/West Alice Avenue and Whitehall Road/Martins Ferry Road intersections.

The presentation is planned as part of the regularly scheduled Town Council meeting on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 which starts at 6:00 pm. This meeting will be held at the Town of Hooksett Administrative Office Building in the Town Council Chambers, Room 105, at 35 Main Street in Hooksett.

Project Highlights

Expand Rte. 3 to two lanes in each direction to increase traffic capacity

Add raised median islands at selected locations along the corridor to improve safety

Incorporate 5’ shoulders along project length

Add 6’ sidewalks along both sides of the roadway for pedestrian safety from Alice Avenu to Mammoth Road

Add 6’ sidewalk along the west side of the roadway for pedestrian safety from Mammoth Road to Martins Ferry Road

Convert Alice Avenue and Mammoth Road intersections to hybrid roundabouts to improve traffic flow and safety

Improve signal at the Martins Ferry Road intersection

Construct approx. 2,000 LF of retaining walls to minimize impacts

Acquire, at a minimum, ROW strips on most properties along corridor

Cost of construction approximately $20M (including inflation & excluding ROW)

For project-related information, please visit the NHDOT website: https://www.dot.nh.gov/projects-plans-and-programs/project-center/hooksett-29611.