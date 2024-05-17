NH DOT to present Route 3 improvement project during May 22 Hooksett Council meeting

HOOKSETT, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) will present the US Route 3/NH Route 28 roadway improvement project at the upcoming Hooksett Town Council meeting. This 1.4-mile roadway project proposes safety and mobility improvements, as well as pedestrian and bicycle improvements between the Alice Avenue/West Alice Avenue and Whitehall Road/Martins Ferry Road intersections.
The presentation is planned as part of the regularly scheduled Town Council meeting on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 which starts at 6:00 pm. This meeting will be held at the Town of Hooksett Administrative Office Building in the Town Council Chambers, Room 105, at 35 Main Street in Hooksett.
Project Highlights
- Expand Rte. 3 to two lanes in each direction to increase traffic capacity
- Add raised median islands at selected locations along the corridor to improve safety
- Incorporate 5’ shoulders along project length
- Add 6’ sidewalks along both sides of the roadway for pedestrian safety from Alice Avenu to Mammoth Road
- Add 6’ sidewalk along the west side of the roadway for pedestrian safety from Mammoth Road to Martins Ferry Road
- Convert Alice Avenue and Mammoth Road intersections to hybrid roundabouts to improve traffic flow and safety
- Improve signal at the Martins Ferry Road intersection
- Construct approx. 2,000 LF of retaining walls to minimize impacts
- Acquire, at a minimum, ROW strips on most properties along corridor
- Cost of construction approximately $20M (including inflation & excluding ROW)
For project-related information, please visit the NHDOT website: https://www.dot.nh.gov/projects-plans-and-programs/project-center/hooksett-29611.