Fiesta Shows Spring Carnival returns April 26-30 to JFK Arena

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – The annual Fiesta Shows spring carnival returns this week during school vacation.

The carnival will be set up from April 26 to April 30 in the JFK Arena parking lot, 303 Beech St. featuring rides, games and food.

Ride unlimited rides during discount ride promotion days, enjoy the sights and sounds of the midway with more than 15 rides and make memories with your whole family! (Click here for a description of the rides and height requirements).

Ticket options:

Megapass: $40 online/$45 on-site per person Valid for ONE of the following dates for unlimited mechanical rides for the entire day of your choice. Good for one-time use, with no advance reservation required.

April 27 (Thursday): 2 pm to close

April 28 (Friday): 2 pm to close

April 29 (Saturday): 1 p.m. to close

April 30 (Sunday): 1 p.m. to close

Wristbands: $30 online/$35 on-site per personWristbands are available for use on ONE of the following specific dates and times:

April 26 (Wednesday) from 5 pm to close

April 27 (Thursday) from 2 to 6 p.m. or 6 pm to close

April 28 (Friday) from 2 to 6 p.m.

April 30 (Sunday) from 1 to 5 p.m. or 5 p.m. to close Valid for one day use only. If you intend to come multiple days, please purchase a wristband for each day. It is not necessary to select your date in advance. Simply purchase and arrive on one of the valid days. For more information and to purchase discounted tickets visit www.fiestashows.com

All dates and times (the carnival typically closes between 10-11 p.m.)