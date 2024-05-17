‘No tolerance’ initiative results in 28 arrests on outstanding warrants, drugs and skipping court dates

MANCHESTER, NH – On May 15 several officers from Manchester Police and deputies from Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office were seen out and about conducting what they call a “joint enforcement day” looking for driving violations, various criminal offenses as well as people with outstanding warrants.

Police described this as a “no tolerance” initiative which resulted in more than 200 motor vehicle stops and more than two dozen arrests.

Motor Vehicle Stops – 206

Summons issued – 59

Arrests – 28

MV Seized for Search Warrant (Drugs) – 1

Camper Towed – 1

Arrested were:

Michael Taylor- Warrant Other Agency – Non-Appearance Hillsborough Superior Court North

Casey Larcomb – Possession of Controlled Drug (x2), Violation of Bail Conditions, Warrant (Hillsborough County Superior Court)

Isaiah Knowles- Possession of Controlled Drug

Shavon Tubbins-Operating Without a Valid License

Raymond Brown- Warrant – Possession of Controlled Drug

Lisa Monty-Electronic Bench Warrant (EBW) – Criminal Mischief, Possession of Controlled Drug

Nathaniel Gibbs-Possession of Controlled Drug, Falsifying Evidence

Carlos Melendez-Driving After Suspension

Antonio Dustin- EBW- NON Appearance (DUI)

Elizabeth Leva – Operating Without a Valid License

Amanda Reilly- Warrant-Possession of Controlled Drug

Joseph Lewis-Warrant- Possession of Controlled Drug

Jean Fontus- Warrant-Possession of Controlled Drug

David Hill – Capias-Failure to Appear

Sarah Roehl-Capias- EBW

Joseph Lewis- Warrant-Controlled Drug Act x3

Normand Johonnett Jr.-Capias x2-Possession of Controlled Drugs, Failure to Appear ∙ Robert Ramalho-Capias-Failure to Appear (Drug Court)

Harry Moy III-Capias- Failure to Appear

Lisa Russell- EBW

Joseph Flynn-Capias x3 – Failure to Appear, EBW (Hooksett District Court) Theft by Deception ∙ Clifford Gagnon-Strafford County Capias – Failure to Appear

Heather Ferland- EBW- Theft by Unauthorized Taking

Kristen Savastano-EBW-Drugs/Motor Vehicle

Derix Alvarez Martinez-EBW-(Dover District Court) Motor Vehicle

Melanie Raymond- DUI

Manuel Amaya-Driving After Revocation/Suspension

John Taylor- Capias- Failure to Appear

Police said a number of those arrested were already out on bail and failed to appear in court for scheduled hearings. Police also located quite a few people who had illegal drugs on them or had outstanding warrants for drug charges.

The initiative was in response to various citizen complaints about traffic infractions occurring in the city and other illegal activity. Police say they hope that this operation brought awareness to city residents and “sent a strong message that local law enforcement has no tolerance for any of this criminal behavior.”