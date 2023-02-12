Sunday’s weather: Pleasant day ahead, high of 49 – look for a warm-up in the 60s later in the week

Weather Watch Video
Sunday’s Weather
Temperatures moderate today and tomorrow with low pressure passing south of New Hampshire. Temperatures on both days are in the 40s with some clouds & sun.
5-Day Outlook, Feb. 12-16
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Next week will start with temperatures in the 40s with 50s on Wednesday and record warmth on Thursday! Turning colder next weekend.
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 50 mph decrease to around 30 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 70 mph become west and decrease to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 14 below in the morning.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Cloudy. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph becoming west around 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 10 below in the morning.