May 23: Manchester Day’s Jewelers plans ribbon cutting, reveal of March Avenue store

Friday, May 17, 2024 Press Release Events 0
Friday, May 17, 2024 Press Release Events 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

436489223 844058277769715 1354023449972032320 n

Community Bulletin BoardbigWhat: Manchester Day’s Jewelers Grand Remodel Reveal & Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
When: May 23, 3-6 p.m.
Where: 66 March Ave, Manchester, NH 03103

Join us for a historic afternoon as we unveil the stunning transformation of our Manchester location! In a special ceremony in partnership with the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce, we will cut the ribbon to mark the beginning of a new chapter in our story. Enjoy cocktails and hors d’oeuvres while you network with Day’s employees from every facet of the company.

Grand Prize Drawing!

Take part in our grand prize drawing where all proceeds will benefit CASA of New Hampshire, helping to make a significant difference in the lives of children in our community.

Don’t miss out on this exclusive event. Mark your calendar, invite friends, and get ready to be amazed by what we’ve accomplished!

RSVP today and let us know you’re coming!

Looking forward to celebrating with you, Day’s Manchester Team

About this Author

Press Release

Manchester Ink Link

Your news, your way. We welcome business press releases for publication as a paid feature. Learn more here, or contact Carol Robidoux at publisher@manchesterinklink.com.

PhoneEmail

See all of this author's posts