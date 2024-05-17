May 23: Manchester Day’s Jewelers plans ribbon cutting, reveal of March Avenue store

What: Manchester Day’s Jewelers Grand Remodel Reveal & Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

When: May 23, 3-6 p.m.

Where: 66 March Ave, Manchester, NH 03103

Join us for a historic afternoon as we unveil the stunning transformation of our Manchester location! In a special ceremony in partnership with the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce, we will cut the ribbon to mark the beginning of a new chapter in our story. Enjoy cocktails and hors d’oeuvres while you network with Day’s employees from every facet of the company.

Grand Prize Drawing!

Take part in our grand prize drawing where all proceeds will benefit CASA of New Hampshire, helping to make a significant difference in the lives of children in our community.

Don’t miss out on this exclusive event. Mark your calendar, invite friends, and get ready to be amazed by what we’ve accomplished!

RSVP today and let us know you’re coming!

Looking forward to celebrating with you, Day’s Manchester Team