Shaheen praises omnibus funding going to various Manchester organizations

Tuesday, January 3, 2023 Andrew Sylvia
Tuesday, January 3, 2023 Andrew Sylvia Civics, Government, National Politics 0

WASHINGTON – Within the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill that recently passed in Congress and later signed into law, U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) noted that bill included 105 New Hampshire-specific projects, including several Manchester-related items.

The federal funding, appropriated through the Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) process, included $111,359,972 for the 105 New Hampshire projects.

In and around Manchester, some of the items included funding for….

  • the New Hampshire Food Bank’s mobile food pantries ($947,000),
  • supporting Best Buddies of New Hampshire’s Inclusion Project for Students with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities ($250,000),
  • support for Court Appointed Special Advocates of New Hampshire (CASA-NH) and their efforts to help children victimized by abuse and neglect ($100,000),
  • Hiring six full-time employees at Saint Anselm College to coordinate and deliver programs helping Ukrainian refugees ($600,000)
  • Nutritional program outreach at NH Hunger Solutions ($257,000)
  • A new refrigerator, freezer, a computer lab and other items helping refugees through Victor Women of Vision ($125,000)
  • Expanded mental health services at Makin’ It Happen ($250,000)
  • Support for the Nursing and Healthcare Workforce Training program at Saint Anselm College ($2,200,000)
  • Restoration and lead paint abatement at the Manchester Public Library ($874,000)
  • Renovation and upgrading of the Manchester Fire Department’s Emergency Operations Center ($338,000)

“Now that this bill is law, I look forward to seeing the impact in Granite State communities and will always fight for New Hampshire to ensure we get our fair share,” said Shaheen.

 

