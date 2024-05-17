Police investigate fatal crash on Elm Street

Friday, May 17, 2024 Carol Robidoux Civics, Police & Fire 0
Friday, May 17, 2024 Carol Robidoux Civics, Police & Fire 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

FOM 2024 6621
Police erected a tent at the scene of a fatal accident on Elm Street to conduct their investigation while processing the scene. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – A serious accident involving a motorcycle shut down a section of Elm Street Friday evening.

The accident was reported at about 8:18 p.m. Police at the scene confirmed that at least one person was dead.

Police Chief Allen Aldenberg confirmed that one person had died and a second patient was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. He said police at the scene were working to determine how many vehicles were involved. The initial report was that the crash involved a motorcycle with two passengers, and a car.

A Nixle alert issued by police just before 9 p.m. reported a road closure at Bridge and Elm streets. Aldenberg said it was likely the road would remain closed between Bridge and Hollis street through the night and possibly into the morning.

FOM 2024 6744
Police at the scene of the accident. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

 

About this Author

Carol Robidoux

PublisherManchester Ink Link

Longtime NH journalist and publisher of ManchesterInkLink.com. Loves R&B, German beer, and the Queen City!

PhoneEmailWebsite
FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTubeLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts