Police investigate fatal crash on Elm Street

MANCHESTER, NH – A serious accident involving a motorcycle shut down a section of Elm Street Friday evening.

The accident was reported at about 8:18 p.m. Police at the scene confirmed that at least one person was dead.

Police Chief Allen Aldenberg confirmed that one person had died and a second patient was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. He said police at the scene were working to determine how many vehicles were involved. The initial report was that the crash involved a motorcycle with two passengers, and a car.

A Nixle alert issued by police just before 9 p.m. reported a road closure at Bridge and Elm streets. Aldenberg said it was likely the road would remain closed between Bridge and Hollis street through the night and possibly into the morning.