Noveletsky Announces New Endorsements from Business Community

Greenland, NH – Today, the campaign for Hollie Noveletsky, announced a new round of endorsements in her campaign for Congress in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District. The endorsements highlight Noveletsky’s growing support at the grassroots level and in the business community.

Stephen Capone – Owner Capone Iron

Josh Reap – President of NH/VT Association of Builders and Contractors (ABC)

Lenny Severini – Owner Charles Leonard Steel Services

Joshua Cilley – President of American Steel & Precast Erectors

Gary & Mimi Thomas – Owners of NorthPoint Construction Management

Mike Stansbury – CFO NorthPoint Construction Management

Tim Gendron – President and Owner Tim’s Fabricators Inc

“I’m proud to support Hollie,” said Josh Reap, President of the NH/VT Chapter of the Association of Builders and Contractors (ABC). “She’s a life-long advocate for careers in construction who has worked hard to grow her business and provide opportunities for New Hampshire families,” he continued.

“It’s been truly humbling to get all the support we’ve been seeing across the District,” said Noveletsky. “As a business owner in a blue-collar industry like structural steel, I understand the importance of getting things done and taking care of people. We need someone who can beat Chris Pappas and bring that perspective to DC, and I am thankful for all the amazing people joining my campaign to help make that happen.”

Noveletsky is the CEO of Novel Iron works in Greenland, and a physiciatric nurse practitioner who specializes in working with dementia patients. She also served for 10 years between the US Army Reserves and NH National Guard.

Additional Endorsements:

Rochester Mayor Paul Callaghan

Joe Harding – Owner of Harding Metals

NH/VT Chapter Association of Businesses and Contractors (ABC)

Kyle Reagan – CEO DECCO Inc.

Joe Campbell – President of North Branch Construction

Steven Chasse – President of SL Chasse Steel

The Lang Family – Owners of Lang’s Landscape Services Inc

Tara Tucker – Greenland Police Chief

Nicole Whitman – Welding Instructor from Nottingham

Erlon Jones – First Responder Chatham