Noveletsky Announces New Endorsements from Business Community

Greenland, NH – Today, the campaign for Hollie Noveletsky, announced a new round of endorsements in her campaign for Congress in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District. The endorsements highlight Noveletsky’s growing support at the grassroots level and in the business community.
Stephen Capone – Owner Capone Iron
Josh Reap – President of NH/VT Association of Builders and Contractors (ABC)
Lenny Severini – Owner Charles Leonard Steel Services
Joshua Cilley – President of American Steel & Precast Erectors
Gary & Mimi Thomas – Owners of NorthPoint Construction Management
Mike Stansbury – CFO NorthPoint Construction Management
Tim Gendron – President and Owner Tim’s Fabricators Inc
“I’m proud to support Hollie,” said Josh Reap, President of the NH/VT Chapter of the Association of Builders and Contractors (ABC). “She’s a life-long advocate for careers in construction who has worked hard to grow her business and provide opportunities for New Hampshire families,” he continued.
“It’s been truly humbling to get all the support we’ve been seeing across the District,” said Noveletsky. “As a business owner in a blue-collar industry like structural steel, I understand the importance of getting things done and taking care of people. We need someone who can beat Chris Pappas and bring that perspective to DC, and I am thankful for all the amazing people joining my campaign to help make that happen.”
Noveletsky is the CEO of Novel Iron works in Greenland, and a physiciatric nurse practitioner who specializes in working with dementia patients. She also served for 10 years between the US Army Reserves and NH National Guard.
Additional Endorsements:
Rochester Mayor Paul Callaghan
Joe Harding – Owner of Harding Metals
NH/VT Chapter Association of Businesses and Contractors (ABC)
Kyle Reagan – CEO DECCO Inc.
Joe Campbell – President of North Branch Construction
Steven Chasse – President of SL Chasse Steel
The Lang Family – Owners of Lang’s Landscape Services Inc
Tara Tucker – Greenland Police Chief
Nicole Whitman – Welding Instructor from Nottingham
Erlon Jones – First Responder Chatham