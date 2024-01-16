Granite Staters prepare to pedal on Feb. 9, aka Winter Bike to Work Day 

MANCHESTER, NH – Granite Staters are ready to show that they have what it takes to brave the elements and bike to work on Friday, February 9th, 2024. Riders are taking the pledge to participate in Winter Bike to Work Day at and using an interactive map to connect with other riders and plan stops at breakfast and happy hour stations located throughout the state, with three in Manchester.

Winter Bike to Work Day is celebrated around the globe on the second Friday in February each year. It’s a great way to acknowledge those who ride year-round (either by choice or out of necessity) and is the perfect opportunity to try winter biking for the first time.

Riders will be supported by a range of breakfast stations serving up hot beverages, steamy snacks, and words of encouragement. Eighty Eight Coffee Co. (located at 124 Queen City Ave.) will be offering bike commuters 40% off drinks from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Riders on the West Side can warm up with a free cup of coffee at REI Bedford’s breakfast station from 7-9 a.m. on the Piscataquog Rail Trail at the West Side Ice Arena.

In the evening, commuters are invited to celebrate their accomplishment with cocktail and mocktail specials at Manchester Distillery – a great opportunity to share epic tales of the day’s adventures with other cyclists.

“There are many ways to participate, even if you don’t normally bike to work,” says Tammy Zamoyski, Chair of the State’s Complete Streets Advisory Committee. “For those who live too far away to bike to work, public transit can reduce the distance needed to travel. It’s also a clever way to skip some of the big hills on your way out of the City!” Manchester Transit is once again offering free rides to anyone who uses the bus bike racks on Winter Bike to Work Day.

Another alternative is to pack up your bike, drive part of the way and bike the last few miles. Manchester Parks and Recreation has designated four Park & Pedal locations for folks who may live too far away to bike all the way to work. Commuters can leave their vehicles and bike the rest of the way to work or a breakfast station. A map of all of the Park & Pedal locations, as well as the breakfast and happy hour stations, can be found here.

Remote workers are encouraged to participate, too! People who work from home can still take the pledge to ride and bike to get coffee, lunch, to visit a friend, or run errands!

Just like driving, biking in winter conditions can present different challenges. REI will be hosting a free Winter Biking 101 class on Friday, February 2nd from 6-7 p.m. at their store in Bedford to help new and experienced riders (no sign-up is required).

Everyone who pledges to ride will have the chance to win a prize, generously donated by REI in Bedford. Pledge takers are also helping to show the popularity of cycling in the Granite State and the greater Manchester area, and connect riders with others who are passionate about people-powered transportation and winter recreation in their community.

To take the pledge and find an event near you, please visit tinyurl.com/winterbtwdnh