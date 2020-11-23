Nov. 22 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 322 new positive results with 57 in Manchester; 4 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Sunday, November 22, 2020, DHHS announced 322 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 2.3 percent. Today’s results include 215 people who tested positive by PCR test and 107 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 4,199 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are thirty-three individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 53 percent being female and 47 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (81), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (38), Merrimack (32), Belknap (22), Cheshire (12), Grafton (12), Strafford (10), Carroll (8), Coos (4), and Sullivan (3) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (57) and Nashua (20). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-three new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced four additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

2 male residents of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Sullivan County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 117 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 17,598 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 830 (5 percent) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated November 22, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 17,598 Recovered 12,887 (73%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 512 (3%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 4,199 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 830 (5%) Current Hospitalizations 117 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 404,324 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 32,909 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL N/A Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,535 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 6,800

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 11/15 11/16 11/17 11/18 11/19 11/20 11/21 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 959 388 684 778 1,028 1,231 1,237 901 LabCorp 1,388 746 654 3,055 1,538 1,034 1,529 1,421 Quest Diagnostics 2,000 2,390 1,785 1,592 2,403 1,865 1,359 1,913 Mako Medical 1 18 23 129 42 19 437 96 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 253 282 655 1,045 659 591 4 498 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 250 389 496 541 632 503 332 449 Other Laboratory* 463 1,293 1,943 2,820 1,199 3,184 2,381 1,898 University of New Hampshire** 15 4,060 3,906 2,875 3,927 2,291 1,617 2,670 Total 5,329 9,566 10,146 12,835 11,428 10,718 8,896 9,845 Antibody Laboratory Tests 11/15 11/16 11/17 11/18 11/19 11/20 11/21 Daily Average LabCorp 0 0 16 14 8 21 0 8 Quest Diagnostics 6 10 19 43 34 16 19 21 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 0 4 5 6 7 5 1 4 Other Laboratory* 0 10 7 4 10 12 0 6 Total 6 24 47 67 59 54 20 40

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.