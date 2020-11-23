Nov. 22 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 322 new positive results with 57 in Manchester; 4 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Sunday, November 22, 2020, DHHS announced 322 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 2.3 percent. Today’s results include 215 people who tested positive by PCR test and 107 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 4,199 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are thirty-three individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 53 percent being female and 47 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (81), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (38), Merrimack (32), Belknap (22), Cheshire (12), Grafton (12), Strafford (10), Carroll (8), Coos (4), and Sullivan (3) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (57) and Nashua (20). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-three new cases.
Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.
DHHS has also announced four additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.
- 2 male residents of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older
- 1 male resident of Sullivan County, 60 years of age and older
- 1 female resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older
There are currently 117 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 17,598 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 830 (5 percent) of those having been hospitalized.
Current Situation in New Hampshire
New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated November 22, 2020, 9 a.m.)
|NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below)
|17,598
|Recovered
|12,887 (73%)
|Deaths Attributed to COVID-19
|512 (3%)
|Total Current COVID-19 Cases
|4,199
|Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19
|830 (5%)
|Current Hospitalizations
|117
|Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below)
|404,324
|Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below)
|32,909
|Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL
|N/A
|Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below)
|1,535
|Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time)
|6,800
Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS
|Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests
|11/15
|11/16
|11/17
|11/18
|11/19
|11/20
|11/21
|Daily Average
|NH Public Health Laboratories
|959
|388
|684
|778
|1,028
|1,231
|1,237
|901
|LabCorp
|1,388
|746
|654
|3,055
|1,538
|1,034
|1,529
|1,421
|Quest Diagnostics
|2,000
|2,390
|1,785
|1,592
|2,403
|1,865
|1,359
|1,913
|Mako Medical
|1
|18
|23
|129
|42
|19
|437
|96
|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
|253
|282
|655
|1,045
|659
|591
|4
|498
|Other NH Hospital Laboratory
|250
|389
|496
|541
|632
|503
|332
|449
|Other Laboratory*
|463
|1,293
|1,943
|2,820
|1,199
|3,184
|2,381
|1,898
|University of New Hampshire**
|15
|4,060
|3,906
|2,875
|3,927
|2,291
|1,617
|2,670
|Total
|5,329
|9,566
|10,146
|12,835
|11,428
|10,718
|8,896
|9,845
|Antibody Laboratory Tests
|11/15
|11/16
|11/17
|11/18
|11/19
|11/20
|11/21
|Daily Average
|LabCorp
|0
|0
|16
|14
|8
|21
|0
|8
|Quest Diagnostics
|6
|10
|19
|43
|34
|16
|19
|21
|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
|0
|4
|5
|6
|7
|5
|1
|4
|Other Laboratory*
|0
|10
|7
|4
|10
|12
|0
|6
|Total
|6
|24
|47
|67
|59
|54
|20
|40
* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.
** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.