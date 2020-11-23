Apply now: Dec. 18 deadline approaches for CARES ACT NH Housing Relief Funds

MANCHESTER, NH – Last Spring the federal government gave the state of New Hampshire $1.25 billion to help with the COVID-19 crisis. To slow the rate of evictions due to COVID-19, New Hampshire committed $35 million to be given to households in need of financial help to stay in their homes.

Since then, over $6 millionof this has gone to families unable to pay their rent, mortgage, or utility bills. As things now stand the remaining $28 million must be spent by the end of December or it goes back to the federal government.

You can still get this money—which is a grant you can keep, not a loan you have to pay back—but you have to apply for it no later than Dec. 18, 2020.

Protect your family. Apply for this grant now.

You can get the information you need at your local Community Action agency or call 866-444-4211 to find yours or through the 211 service (866-444-4211). For more information on the program and current eviction protections, link to Granite State Organizing Project’s FAQ sheet here, or call GSOP at 603-668-8250.