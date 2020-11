Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – On November 22, 2020, at approximately 2 a.m., a Manchester police officer reported hearing several gunshots in the area of Eddy Road just north of McGregor Square.

A K9 track was conducted and four spent casings were located in the area. There were no reported injuries.

If you have any information about this incident you are asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.