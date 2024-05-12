Progress report: Demolition of old police headquarters well underway

MANCHESTER, NH – New Hampshire Demolition of Auburn has taken down the majority of the old Manchester Police station at 351 Chestnut Street.

After several weeks the steel beams and upper levels have been brought to the ground. The crews are working on sorting the materials, and removing the debris. A large machine is being used to cut the steel beams into smaller pieces.

Once the majority of the construction materials are removed, demolition will begin on the lower levels of the old police station.

Construction of a large building with affordable housing at 351 Chestnut Street should begin later this year and is tentatively scheduled to be completed in 2026.