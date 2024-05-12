Progress report: Demolition of old police headquarters well underway

MANCHESTER, NH – New Hampshire Demolition of Auburn has taken down the majority of the old Manchester Police station at 351 Chestnut Street.
After several weeks the steel beams and upper levels have been brought to the ground. The crews are working on sorting the materials, and removing the debris. A large machine is being used to cut the steel beams into smaller pieces.
Once the majority of the construction materials are removed, demolition will begin on the lower levels of the old police station.
Construction of a large building with affordable housing at 351 Chestnut Street should begin later this year and is tentatively scheduled to be completed in 2026.
Construction has begun across the street at 80 Merrimack Street which will be one of two buildings that will be built and provide affordable housing. This project is tentatively scheduled to be completed sometime in 2025.
Lincoln Avenue Capital will construct housing at 351 Chestnut St., the former site of the Manchester Police Department headquarters, as well as at 80 Merrimack St., another currently vacant lot.
Combined, the projects will create 142 units of apartments for individuals making anywhere from 0-60 percent of the city’s average median annual income or AMI. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Manchester’s AMI in 2020 was $33,675 for an individual or $62,087 for a household. Within those units, 30 will be set aside for veterans.
The projects represent what is the largest investment by a private real estate developer in Manchester history and one of the largest affordable housing developments in state history.
