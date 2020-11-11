Nov. 10 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 222 new positive results with 31 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, November 10, 2020, DHHS announced 222 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 2.0 percent. Today’s results include 174 people who tested positive by PCR test and 48 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 2,197 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are twenty-nine individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 49% being female and 51% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (51), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (33), Belknap (14), Cheshire (13), Merrimack (13), Strafford (12), Grafton (9), Coos (7), Sullivan (5), and Carroll (3) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (31) and Nashua (21). The county of residence is being determined for ten new cases.

Two new hospitalized cases were reported. There are currently 64 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. This census may include out of state residents hospitalized in NH and/or individuals readmitted to the hospital, therefore increases in the daily hospital census may not always equal the number of new hospitalizations reported in a given day. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Investigations are pending and risk factors for new cases are unknown at this time.

In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 12,919 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 796 (6 percent) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated November 10, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 12,919 Recovered 10,233 (79%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 489 (4%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,197 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 796 (6%) Current Hospitalizations 64 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 368,085 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 32,444 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 53,556 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 375 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 5,525

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 11/3 11/4 11/5 11/6 11/7 11/8 11/9 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 466 794 682 670 778 616 291 614 LabCorp 1,903 1,494 980 1,136 1,169 825 165 1,096 Quest Diagnostics 2,165 1,277 1,913 1,217 1,890 1,558 1,411 1,633 Mako Medical 21 145 2 72 319 217 54 119 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 719 690 611 545 721 254 155 528 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 512 425 496 347 422 291 285 397 Other Laboratory* 1,198 1,294 2,259 2,552 1,926 267 670 1,452 University of New Hampshire** 3,881 4,484 4,070 3,828 2,735 70 3,804 3,267 Total 10,865 10,603 11,013 10,367 9,960 4,098 6,835 9,106 Antibody Laboratory Tests 11/3 11/4 11/5 11/6 11/7 11/8 11/9 Daily Average LabCorp 11 5 10 3 4 3 0 5 Quest Diagnostics 23 18 13 20 17 7 13 16 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 4 11 3 6 2 0 4 4 Other Laboratory* 3 13 6 2 0 2 4 4 Total 41 47 32 31 23 12 21 30

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.