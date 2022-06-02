Not too late to support Rotary school supply drive

Thursday, June 2, 2022 Andrew Sylvia Around Town 0
MANCHESTER, NH – The Queen City/Manchester and Hooksett Area Rotary Clubs are looking for help to provide backpacks and other school supplies for students in need in the greater Manchester area.

Each year, over 100 volunteers and sponsors fill over 3,000 backpacks with over 80,000 pieces of school supplies as part of the Gear Up For School initiative in a two-day event.

This year, the event is expected to take place on Friday, Aug.5 and Saturday, Aug. 6 and support is still needed.

Sponsorship tiers range from $10,000 to $200 contributions and all contributions are tax deductible.

Contributions can be mailed to Queen City Rotary Foundation, P.O. Box 3032 Manchester, NH 03105. More information on how to contribute electronically or other questions can be obtained by e-mailing harcnh@gmail.com or by going to www.hooksettarearotary.org/gear-up-for-school.html

Contributions must be received by June 22.

