Police seek info on driver of dark green Toyota RAV 4 linked to murder of Concord couple

CONCORD, NH – Attorney General John M. Formella and Concord Chief of Police Bradley Osgood announce that investigators are seeking to identify and speak with the owner and/or operator of the vehicle depicted in the attached images and described further below. This request is made in connection with the investigation into the homicides of Stephen Reid and Djeswende Reid.

The Concord Police are asking that the individual who owns or was operating the dark green Toyota RAV4, with a model year between 2006-2012, that is depicted in the attached images and who was parked at the Marsh Loop trailhead on Portsmouth Road in Concord on Monday, April 18, 2022, to please contact the Criminal Investigations Division of the Concord Police Department at (603) 225-8600.

As previously reported, the investigation to date has revealed that the Reids left their residence in the Alton Woods apartment complex at approximately 2:22 p.m. on the afternoon of Monday, April 18, 2022, and went for a walk that led them to the area of the Broken Ground Trails which are off of Portsmouth Street in Concord. Family and friends did not see or hear from them after that. The Reids’ bodies were recovered in the early evening of April 21, 2022, from a wooded area in close proximity to the Marsh Loop Trail.

Autopsies conducted by Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Mitchell Weinberg determined that the cause of Stephen Reid’s death was multiple gunshot wounds, and that the manner of his death was homicide. Dr. Weinberg determined that the cause of Djeswende Reid’s death was multiple gunshot wounds, and that the manner of her death was homicide.

In connection with this investigation, the Concord Regional Crimeline has announced it will facilitate a reward of up to $33,500 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person(s) responsible for the murders of Stephen and Djeswende Reid. Tips can be submitted anonymously by contacting the Concord Regional Crimeline at (603) 226-3100. Tips can also be submitted online through the Crimeline website at www.concordregionalcrimeline. com, or text message TIP234 and your message to CRIMES (274637). All tips remain anonymous.