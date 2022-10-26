New NH-focused scholarship announced

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. – Impax Asset Management has announced a new scholarship program aimed at helping New Hampshire students and educational institutions.

The new scholarship program honors the heritage of Portsmouth-based Pax World Funds, which was purchased by Impax Asset Management in 2018. The company will distribute $50,000 annually to The Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics at the University of New Hampshire (UNH), the New Hampshire Women’s Foundation (NHWF) and Friends Forever International (FFI).

“For over 50 years, Pax has been known for integrating social and environmental concerns into investments, and has been an advocate for advancing sustainability, advancing women and advancing global peace. We are delighted to honor that legacy through the Pax Scholarship Program, which will continue to make vital investments in our local community,” said Impax Asset Management North American President Joe Keefe.

“The newly established Pax Scholarship, honoring the legacy of Pax World Funds, clearly aligns with the work being conducted at UNH and at the Paul College of Business and Economics. As one of the most sustainable universities in the country, student support that focuses on business and sustainability and/or sustainable investing is critical to supporting the next generation of leaders in this field,” said Lucy Gilson, Ph.D. Dean, Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics at UNH. “I am grateful to Impax for partnering with us to continue inspiring and supporting students who are committed to making a difference in their communities. The financial support will help our students strive towards even greater success, and their achievements will be in large part because of the investment Impax is making in them and their future.”

“This scholarship will help us serve young leaders from around the world. Their impact will start immediately in their local communities and because it’s recurring, will increase exponentially in the years to come. Impax employees and its leadership continue to lead by example when it comes to ESG commitment to serving the planet,” said FFI Executive Director Stephen Martineau.

“As the only foundation in the state focused solely on gender equality, the New Hampshire Women’s Foundation believes data-driven research on women and girls should be the basis for policies impacting women and girls — from economic security and safety to health and leadership. The Pax Scholarship will support our Research Program, including our fellowship for graduate students who have a passion for gender equity. We are immensely grateful to Impax for this sustaining scholarship, which will ensure the Women’s Foundation continues to be a trusted source of data about women and girls in the Granite State,” said NHWF CEO Tanna Clews.