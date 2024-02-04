Mosaic Art Collective February exhibition: All Hearts Statuses, artists’ reception Feb. 10

Dive into the kaleidoscope of human emotion at Mosaic Art Collective’s All Heart Statuses exhibition—an enchanting journey celebrating the intricate beauty of passion, heartache, and the diverse realms of our emotional landscapes.

MANCHESTER, NH – Mosaic Art Collective is delighted to announce its upcoming art show, “All Heart Statuses,” a captivating exploration of the multifaceted tapestry of human emotion. The exhibition is set to run from February 5 to February 28, 2024, with an Opening Reception on February 10, 2024.

“All Heart Statuses” invites art enthusiasts and emotion aficionados alike to immerse themselves in a rich display of artistic expressions that traverse the intricate realms of the heart. From fervent displays of love to contemplative reflections on solitude, the showcase promises to celebrate the diverse spectrum of emotions that define the human experience.

The exhibition will feature original works of art by local artists, ensuring a unique and authentic experience for visitors. “We are thrilled to present ‘All Heart Statuses,’ a collection that delves deep into the beauty and complexity of human connection,” said Liz Pieroni, Founder and President of Mosaic Art Collective. This exhibition is a testament to the rich tapestry of emotions that shape our lives, offering a diverse range of perspectives on love, heartache, and the intricate dance of feelings.

Exhibition Details:

Exhibition Dates: February 5-28, 2024

Opening Reception: February 10, 2024

Location: 66 Hanover Street, Suite 201, Manchester, NH 03101

Join us for “All Heart Statuses” presented by Mosaic Art Collective, where you can immerse yourself in an enchanting exhibition celebrating all matters of the heart.

About Mosaic Art Collective:



The Mosaic Art Collective is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering a collaborative and thriving creative community. Through engaging initiatives and exhibitions, the collective aims to provide a platform for artists and creative entrepreneurs to connect, collaborate, and make a positive impact on society.