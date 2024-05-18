Walks Help Hartford Even Series

HARTFORD, CT. — Walks and free passes plagued the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (15-21) to a Friday night shutout loss against the Hartford Yard Goats (17-17) at Dunkin’ Park, 6-0. Leading 2-0 in the bottom of the sixth, the Goats produced back-to-back run-scoring doubles to pull away in Friday’s game.

New Hampshire’s Trenton Wallace (L, 2-1) walked seven batters and struck out six in three innings and gave up two runs on one hit. Hartford’s Mason Albright (W, 1-3) tossed six scoreless innings to power the shutout.

Hartford hitters drew seven walks against Wallace and led 2-0 after three innings on one hit. The Fisher Cats issued eight walks and plunked two batters in the shutout loss, their third of the 2024 campaign.

Center fielder Devonte Brown extended his hit streak to nine consecutive games and finished 1-for-4 in Friday’s loss. Since the start of the hit streak on May 7, Brown is 15-for-35 (.429) in his last nine games.

New Hampshire’s Riley Tirotta singled and walked in the Friday loss to extend his on-base streak to all 16 of his games since joining the Fisher Cats on April 23. Tirotta is 16-for-49 (.327) with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and has drawn 14 walks with the Fisher Cats.

The six-game series between New Hampshire and Hartford continues Saturday night at Dunkin’ Park with a 6:10 PM EDT first pitch. RHP Michael Dominguez (0-0, 3.48 ERA) makes eighth start of the year, while Hartford’s Connor Van Scoyoc (1-4, 9.12 ERA) makes his seventh start for the Yard Goats.

