Today: Early cloudy skies will give way to some sun & clouds. High 66 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Few clouds. Low 51 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday: The weather is pleasant and warm with intervals of clouds and sunshine. High Near 80 Winds: Light & Variable Monday night: Some clouds. Low 54 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and very warm. High 89 (feel like 93) Winds: SSW 5-15 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 61 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Hot with some sunshine and increased humidity. High 92 (feel like 95) Winds: SW 5-15 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, quite mild, and humid. Low 65 Winds: S 5-15 mph

Thursday: Partial sunshine and humidity, though not overly hot, with potent thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 83 (feel like 87) Winds: SW 10-15+ mph

Thursday night: Some clouds and less humidity. Low 60 Winds: W 5-10 mph