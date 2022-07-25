Monday’s weather: Partly sunny and humid, high of 86 with potential for afternoon T-storm, flash flooding

Sunday, July 24, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Sunday, July 24, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Monday’s Weather

Record high heat yesterday of 98 broke the record of 95 set in 2001. Today’s high of 87 will not be a record, but with the humidity, it will feel like it’s 90. Keep an eye on the sky for severe thunderstorms that will bring flash flooding and damaging winds.
A cold front will bring thunderstorms to New Hampshire today, some of which could be strong to severe in the afternoon hours. Training storms bring the potential for localized flash flooding.
 

5-Day Outlook July 25-July 29

Today: Mix sun & clouds, breezy, very warm, and muggy with strong to severe thunderstorms. High 87 Winds: SW 10-20+ mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and turning less humid. Low 63 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Tuesday: More comfortable with a mix of sun & clouds. High 86 Winds: W 10-15 mph

Tuesday night: Mainly clear. Low 64 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and very warm. High 89 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and more humid. Low 66 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Some sun and muggy with some late-day thunderstorms. High 89 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Few thunderstorms, warm, and humid. Low 70 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Friday: Some sun & humid with showers. High 85 Winds: Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Friday night: Clearing and turning less humid. Low 64 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Our temperatures will average above the normal high of 85 through the end of the month. Another heat wave at the start of August!

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Showers are likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s… except in the lower 60s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 35 to 45mph… except west 45 to 55 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Moderate.

Weather: Partly sunny until 12 p.m., then mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible. High temperature: In the lower 80s.

Winds: Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Surf height: Around 3 feet.

Water temperature: 63 degrees.

Rip Currents: Low

Tides for Hampton Beach: High 7.4 feet (MLLW) 10:12 AM. Low 1.6 feet (MLLW) 04:20 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Waves 2 to 4 feet. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. The lightning threat is moderate, which implies that thunderstorms are possible. Water temperature 78 degrees.

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts