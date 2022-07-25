Monday’s weather: Partly sunny and humid, high of 86 with potential for afternoon T-storm, flash flooding

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Our temperatures will average above the normal high of 85 through the end of the month. Another heat wave at the start of August!

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Showers are likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s… except in the lower 60s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 35 to 45mph… except west 45 to 55 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Moderate.

Weather: Partly sunny until 12 p.m., then mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible. High temperature: In the lower 80s.

Winds: Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Surf height: Around 3 feet.

Water temperature: 63 degrees.

Rip Currents: Low

Tides for Hampton Beach: High 7.4 feet (MLLW) 10:12 AM. Low 1.6 feet (MLLW) 04:20 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee