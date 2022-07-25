Monday’s weather: Partly sunny and humid, high of 86 with potential for afternoon T-storm, flash flooding

Monday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook July 25-July 29
Today: Mix sun & clouds, breezy, very warm, and muggy with strong to severe thunderstorms. High 87 Winds: SW 10-20+ mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and turning less humid. Low 63 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tuesday: More comfortable with a mix of sun & clouds. High 86 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Mainly clear. Low 64 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and very warm. High 89 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and more humid. Low 66 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Some sun and muggy with some late-day thunderstorms. High 89 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Few thunderstorms, warm, and humid. Low 70 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Friday: Some sun & humid with showers. High 85 Winds: Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Clearing and turning less humid. Low 64 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. Showers are likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s… except in the lower 60s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 35 to 45mph… except west 45 to 55 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
UV Index: Moderate.
Weather: Partly sunny until 12 p.m., then mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible. High temperature: In the lower 80s.
Winds: Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Surf height: Around 3 feet.
Water temperature: 63 degrees.
Rip Currents: Low
Tides for Hampton Beach: High 7.4 feet (MLLW) 10:12 AM. Low 1.6 feet (MLLW) 04:20 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee