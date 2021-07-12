A trip to Portsmouth’s Row 34 for the raw bar is well worth the drive

Introducing a new column on food experiences (FED) primarily outside of the Manchester, NH, vicinity and within a day’s drive away. Our writer will remain anonymous and all meals will be paid for directly by the writer as to not taint any opinion for the column.

The first column is on Row 34 which has locations in Boston, Burlington, MA, and Portsmouth, NH. We ate at the Portsmouth location which was open for lunch on July 4.

Driving from Manchester was an easy 50-minute drive; even in the pouring rain. There is plenty of paid parking on the street or in nearby garages. The restaurant in the evenings also has valet parking.

Now onto the food.

Row 34 has an incredible raw bar and each day up to 5 p.m. or until they run out, they offer $1 oysters. We decided to concentrate on the raw bar for this meal rather than have a full meal. We started with the oyster of the day which was Blish Point from Barnstable, MA, and they were medium-sized and had the right amount of brine/salt to them; a perfect way to start the meal.

The shrimp cocktail that followed were plump and large for $2.75 each. Row 34 has several crudo/ceviche options and we had the shrimp ceviche with coconut, lime and jalapeno with chips for dipping. We found the ceviche a bit too creamy for our liking. The scallop ceviche with yellow watermelon, cucumbers and mint was light and delicious.

The winner for us however was the

We could have eaten this all afternoon. The tuna was extremely fresh and the perfect color plus it was delicious.

We did not drink at Row 34, but they had a lot of interesting wines to accompany the raw bar and a very interesting summer cocktail menu.

Row 34 is definitely worth a trip to experience the raw bar. The Burlington location also has free parking but call before you go. This location is not open for lunch yet.

Next week will be Portland, ME where we will be staying for a few nights so will have many more restaurant destinations to report on.

Row 34, 5 Portwalk Place, Portsmouth, is open Thurs. 5-9 p.m;, Fri. 4-10 p.m.; Sat. 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sun. 11:30 a.m. -9 p.m. Phone: (603) 319-5011.