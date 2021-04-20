Man seriously injured in shooting outside South Willow sports-betting complex

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are investigating a reported shooting on April 19, 2021, at approximately 9:15 p.m. at Draft Kings Sportsbook, 1279 South Willow St.

Police discovered that there was a confrontation between two males just north of Draft Kings. Multiple shots were fired and one male was shot and taken to Elliot Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police located a firearm and several spent casings in the area.

The sports-betting center opened in Sept. of 2020.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. To leave an anonymous tip go to Manchester Crime Line online, or call 603-624-4040.