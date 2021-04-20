Brew News Mashup: Warmer weather brings out the dialed-down session ales and lagers

Nothing says warm weather like some dialed-down session ales and lagers. On the menu this week we’ve got a German pilsner that makes you think of Nonna’s spaghetti and meatballs, a dry-hopped single-hop pilsner and a classic maibock are filling cups this month. And if you’re in the mood for a fruited mead inspired by sangrias and Mel Brooks comedy, well, we got that. And as the man said, “if you got it, flaunt it.”

Ancient Fire

MUCH Higher Love (7 percent) is returning to Ancient Fire Mead & Cider in Manchester on Wednesday, April 21. Made with orange blossom honey, passion fruit and double-dry-hopped with Mosaic hops, this mead is proving to be a fast seller. Brewers say the most recent batch disappeared quicker than ever, so they put another batch in the pipeline right away. It will be on tap at the meadery and available in growlers to go.

Ancient Fire is also releasing It’s Good To Be The King (7 percent), their newest sangria-inspired mead. It’s made with clover blossom honey, Chardonnay grapes, apple, peach, strawberry and a “kiss” of cinnamon. The name is inspired by Mel Brooks and his fourth-wall-busting comedy. It will be available on April 28 in the taproom and in growlers to go.

Daydreaming

A wedding-whiskey-oaked version of the Road Not Taken Barleywine (10 percent) is available only in the taproom of Daydreaming Brewing Company in Derry. This English barleywine is aged in Doire whiskey barrels that’s been sitting on whiskey the owners Andy Day and Alana Wentworth plan on sharing at their July wedding. The barleywine has notes of oak and toffee, as well as flavors of subtle fruits and spice.

At Last Pale Ale (5.3 percent) returns to Daydreaming, a beer that marks Day and Wentworth’s upcoming wedding, and is a nod to their song.

Two new No Apologies Berliner Weisse (3 percent) variants are out now at the Daydreaming taproom. One with apricot and one with sweet cherry. The base beer is a traditional German Berliner, described as crips and tart at the start with subtle citrus and pineapple notes followed by biscuity malt flavors and a hint of the added fruit.

Also check out Even More Dan (6 percent), a New England style IPA coming out on April 28. Named after one of the brewer’s supporters, Dan Hilse, it’s loaded with Citra, Ella and Amarillo hops and just a hint of lactose.

Pipe Dream

Pipe Dream Brewing Company in Londonderry released its Mango IPA (6.8 percent) on April 13. It has a medium to light body with huge, late additions of ripe mango to balance their Citra and Amarillo hops.

Earlier in the month, they dropped Li’l Irie Feeling NEIPA Session (3.5 percent), a low-abv version of their Irie Feeling Double IPA. This “li’l” session beer still boasts big hop and pineapple flavor.

Kelsen

Kelsen Brewing Company in Derry just released its springtime seasonal lager; Maibock (7 percent). Deep amber in color, with a malty aroma and notes of toasted bread crust and honey, this classic German style beer traditionally marks the transition from winter to spring. It will be available on tap at the brewery and in bottles and growlers to go.

CRBC

Earlier this month, Candia Road Brewing Company released Pepperoni Pilz (4 percent), an Italian-inspired lager made with German malts, German hops in the boil and British hops in the dry-hop stage. The tasting notes are said to be reminiscent of your favorite Italian pasta dishes.

Coming soon, CRBC will be bringing back Tree Streets (7.4 percent), their rotating IPA series. This batch will be made with Citra, Simcoe and Sabro hops. Brewers expect it to be available sometime at the end of this week.

Lithermans

Last Friday, April 16, Lithermans Limited in Concord released Styles and Dynamics (8 percent), a double-dry-hopped IPA made with Citra and Galaxy hops. It’s on tap at the brewery now and cans will be hitting stores about now.

Lil’ Peach of my Heart (6 percent) will be returning to the taproom and cans this Friday. It’s a sour blonde ale made with peaches, returning after a roughly six-month hiatus.

And next Friday, April 30, Lithermans will drop Inner Light Spectrum (4.8 percent), a dry-hopped pilsner made with Mandarina Bavaria hops.

Moonlight

Moonlight Meadery in Londonderry recently released a small batch of Brazen (14 percent), a chocolate and habanero mead. It’s made with orange blossom honey, habanero peppers and roasted cacao nibs. Only a handful of bottles remained after Moonlight’s Lunar Club subscribers got first dibs.

