Man says 2 men pulled a gun on him outside Draft Kings Sportsbook

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are looking for more information about an incident that happened at Draft Kings Sportsbook complex Monday evening involving an alleged gun threat.

According to a police narrative, on February 23, 2021, at approximately 4:50 p.m., officers responded the area of at 1279 South Willow St. for a report of a possible robbery involving a gun.

When officers arrived they spoke to a male victim who said he was leaving Draft Kings and walking to his car when he was confronted by two males that are known to him. He reported that one pulled out a gun and told him to get in their car. He would not comply and went back inside Draft Kings. Shortly after, four males came into the business and began fighting with him. They left a short time later in two separate cars.

This case is still under investigation. If anyone has information pertaining to this incident you are asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711, or you can leave an anonymous tip online via Manchester Crime Line.