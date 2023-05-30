Man faces charges in connection with May 14 gunfire on Elm Street

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting that took place earlier this month.

On May 14, 2023, at approximately 2:20 a.m. Manchester Police responded to the area of 922 Elm St for a report of gunshots heard. Officers found several shell casings on the sidewalk, but located no property damage and received no reports of injuries.

Through the investigation, police were able to identify Jeremy Francis, 33, of Manchester, as a suspect. Francis turned himself in at Manchester Police headquarters and was charged with reckless conduct –deadly weapon and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.

Police are still trying to locate a blue sedan that was in the area at the time of the shooting. The vehicle would likely have damage on the passenger side door. Anyone who knows where this car is or who may be associated with it should call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also leave an anonymous tip through the Manchester Crimeline or by calling 603-624-4040.