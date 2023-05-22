Public’s assistance sought by police in identifying car involved in May 14 shooting investigation

Monday, May 22, 2023 Manchester NH Police Department Civics, Police & Fire 0
Monday, May 22, 2023 Manchester NH Police Department Civics, Police & Fire 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

A blue sedan wanted in connection with a report of gunfire on May 14 on Elm Street. Photo/MPD

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle in connection with a shooting that took place earlier this month.

On May 14, 2023, at approximately 2:20 a.m. Manchester Police responded to the area of 922 Elm St. for a report of gunshots heard. Officers found several shell casings on the sidewalk, but located no property damage and received no reports of injuries. 

Through the course of the investigation, detectives located video of a blue sedan in the area at the time of the gunshots. The vehicle may have damage on the passenger side door.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or anyone associated with the vehicle should call Manchester Police Detective James Pittman at 603-792-5551.

 

About this Author

Manchester NH Police Department

This press release was issued by Manchester, NH, Police Department.

Email

See all of this author's posts