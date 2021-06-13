June 14: Children’s author Jerry Pallotta to hold book signing at city library

MANCHESTER, NH – On Monday popular children’s author Jerry Pallotta will hold a book signing at Manchester City Library. The book signing, which is being arranged by Manchester School District and hosted by the library, is open to all.

What: Jerry Pallotta book signing

When: Monday, June 14 from 3:15-4:15 p.m.

Where: Outside Manchester City Library, 405 Pine St., near the entrance to the children’s room

The book signing caps several months of work with the author centered on his “Who Would Win” book series. Earlier this year, Pallotta’s publisher, Scholastic, donated books from the popular series to Manchester School District – enough books for every student in grades K-5 to take one home.

For the uninitiated, the “Who Would Win” book series pits members of the animal kingdom in a hypothetical matchup (a grizzly bear vs. a polar bear, for example) to see who would win. Over the last month, students have been hard at work creating their own “Who Would Win” books.

In pre-COVID times, Pallotta would follow up such a donation with visits to schools. Since that wasn’t possible for the most part, the author joined students for Q&A sessions over Google Meet. That meant 28 separate Google Meet sessions. This book signing wraps up the months of work with Pallotta just as the school year draws to a close.

The book signing is open to all. Books will be on sale at the signing, but children can also bring a book with them for the author to sign.