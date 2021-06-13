Groshans double gives Saturday win to Fisher Cats

PORTLAND, MAINE – A week after they found themselves in a very dark place, things are looking bright for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, now holder of three straight wins thanks to a 4-2 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Saturday night.

For the second straight night, New Hampshire found clutch offense in the ninth, as Jordan Groshans broke a 1-1 tie with a three-run double that ultimately would be enough to give New Hampshire the win. Jon Harris earned New Hampshire’s second team save of the year after retiring the side in the bottom of the ninth, but not without some heartburn as Ryan Fitzgerald took a letter-high first pitch deep into the Maine night for a two-out home run, his third home run of the year.

Brody Rodning (1-3) was the winning pitcher for New Hampshire thanks to his pair of strikeouts in eighth, although pitching of New Hampshire starter Johnny Barbato was certainly worthy of more than a no decision.

Barbato gave up just three hits and three walks over the first seven innings of the contest and would have been in line for the win if not for Joey Meneses sacrifice fly RBI in the sixth.

At the plate, New Hampshire couldn’t duplicate its 20-hit explosion on Friday, but it did get 2-for-4 performances from Groshans and Chavez Young. Austin Martin chipped in a double as well.