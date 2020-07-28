July 28 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 59 new positive results with 15 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, July 28, 2020, DHHS announced 59 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 6,500 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.
Of those with complete information, there are six individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 53 percent being female and 47 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (26), Carroll (3), Cheshire (3), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (3), Grafton (2), and Strafford (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (15) and Nashua (5).
One new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 690 (11 percent) of 6,500 cases. Three of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.
Current Situation in New Hampshire
New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated July 28, 2020, 9 a.m.)
|NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below)
|6,500
|Recovered
|5,688 (88%)
|Deaths Attributed to COVID-19
|409 (6%)
|Total Current COVID-19 Cases
|403
|Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19
|690 (11%)
|Current Hospitalizations
|21
|Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below)
|156,083
|Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below)
|26,524
|Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL
|36,184
|Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below)
|257
|Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time)
|3,225
1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.
2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.
3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.
New Hampshire Institutions Associated with COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 7/28/2020)
|Current COVID-19 Outbreaks
|Resident Cases
|Staff Cases
|Under Investigation
|Deaths
|Birch Hill
|40
|29
|0
|14
|Evergreen Place Manchester
|25
|10
|0
|1
|Greenbriar Nashua
|119
|34
|0
|28
|Ridgewood Genesis Bedford
|2
|7
|0
|0
|Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks
|Resident Cases
|Staff Cases
|Deaths
|All American Assisted Living Londonderry (6/9/2020)
|15
|16
|2
|Aurora Assisted Living Derry (6/6/2020)
|38
|17
|10
|Bedford Falls (6/6/2020)
|40
|21
|11
|Bedford Hills Center Genesis (7/16/2020)
|37
|25
|7
|Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (7/7/2020)
|62
|28
|17
|Bellamy Fields Dover (5/16/2020)
|35
|13
|10
|Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (5/29/2020)
|0
|8
|0
|Community Bridges Belmont (6/9/2020)
|2
|7
|0
|Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020)
|16
|4
|0
|Courville Manchester (6/30/2020)
|15
|14
|6
|Crestwood Center Milford (6/30/2020)
|54
|28
|15
|Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020)
|3
|12
|1
|Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020)
|45
|70
|0
|Greystone Farm at Salem (6/16/2020)
|9
|3
|0
|Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020)
|56
|16
|16
|Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020)
|79
|60
|25
|Hillsborough County Nursing Home (7/27/2020)
|154
|55
|39
|Holy Cross Manchester (7/15/2020)
|19
|18
|1
|Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020)
|23
|19
|7
|Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020)
|2
|6
|1
|Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020)
|3
|6
|0
|Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (6/26/2020)
|38
|16
|5
|Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020)
|49
|2
|9
|Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020)
|64
|23
|23
|Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020)
|87
|29
|21
|Salemhaven (7/9/2020)
|46
|15
|11
|Salem Woods (5/18/2020)
|23
|26
|10
|Villa Crest Manchester (7/1/2020)
|54
|45
|15
Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS
|Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests
|Testing Laboratory
|7/21
|7/22
|7/23
|7/24
|7/25
|7/26
|7/27
|Daily Average
|NH Public Health Laboratories
|390
|998
|640
|567
|267
|451
|53
|481
|LabCorp
|690
|1,167
|1,172
|854
|762
|534
|628
|830
|Quest Diagnostics
|476
|547
|840
|344
|205
|713
|539
|523
|Mako Medical
|247
|423
|1,164
|600
|591
|395
|1,383
|686
|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
|133
|238
|179
|282
|137
|127
|42
|163
|Other NH Hospital Laboratory
|119
|127
|87
|94
|77
|106
|144
|108
|Other Laboratory*
|10
|34
|36
|11
|36
|28
|47
|29
|Total
|2,065
|3,534
|4,118
|2,752
|2,075
|2,354
|2,836
|2,819
|Antibody Laboratory Tests
|Testing Laboratory
|7/21
|7/22
|7/23
|7/24
|7/25
|7/26
|7/27
|Daily Average
|LabCorp
|14
|25
|20
|18
|12
|10
|6
|15
|Quest Diagnostics
|133
|122
|120
|100
|112
|26
|34
|92
|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
|23
|18
|25
|4
|21
|1
|16
|15
|Other Laboratory*
|10
|4
|11
|9
|12
|0
|6
|7
|Total
|180
|169
|176
|131
|157
|37
|62
|130
* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.