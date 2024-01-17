Jan. 18 Planning Board: Calef Road ADU, Harvey Road salon, Clay Street site plan change + more

PLANNING BOARD PUBLIC HEARING

The Planning Board will meet on Thursday, January 18 at 6 p.m. and the following cases will be heard. If you cannot make the meeting in person, it will be broadcast live on Manchester Public Television, Channel 22. The agenda is available online.

CU2023-031: 369 Calef Road, Residential Medium Density District, Ward 9

Applicant has submitted a Conditional Use Permit application to construct an approximately 840 SF, one-story Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU), attached to an existing single-family dwelling, via a proposed breezeway.

CU2023-033: 500 Harvey Road, Industrial District, Ward 8

Applicant has submitted a Conditional Use Permit application for a 600 SF salon within a mixed-use commercial building.

S2023-017: 175 & 215 Canal Street, Central Business District, Ward 3

Applicant has submitted a Subdivision application for a lot line adjustment of the discontinued portion of West Central Street (3,414 SF).

CU2023-029 & SP2023-014: 562 Clay Street, Urban Multifamily District, Ward 7

Applicant has submitted a Conditional Use Permit application for a reduction in on-site parking spaces from 21 spaces required to 9 spaces proposed, along with a change of use Site Plan application for the conversion of a 4,485 SF warehouse into 14 residential units.

CU2023-030 & SP2023-015: 25 Lowell Street, Central Business District, Ward 3

Applicant has submitted a Conditional Use Permit application to allow a multifamily apartment building with residential units on all floors, including the ground floor, in addition to a change of use Site Plan application for the conversion of a five-story office building into 73 residential units and two commercial units on the ground floor facing Lowell Street.

PLANNING BOARD BUSINESS MEETING

The following cases will be discussed during a limited business meeting:

The Planning Board also met on Thursday, January 4 and the following cases were approved. If you missed the meeting, it is available on-demand via Manchester Public Television.

IMP2023-004: 1211 Elm Street, Application denied.

1211 Elm Street, CU2023-016 & CU2023-017: 302 Lake Avenue, Applications approved.

302 Lake Avenue, CU2023-032: 102 Bay Street, Application approved.

102 Bay Street, SP2023-013: 782 South Willow Street, Application approved.

ZONING BOARD UPDATES

The Zoning Board met Thursday, January 11 and the following variances were requested. A recording of the meeting is available on-demand via Manchester Public Television.