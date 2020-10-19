Hudson police seek man who robbed Subway clerk

HUDSON, NH – Hudson police are looking for a robber who got away with cash from the Subway at Walmart on Sunday.

On October 18, 2020, at approximately 4:46 p.m., officers of the Hudson Police Department responded to a robbery call at the restaurant located inside Walmart at 254 Lowell Road.

After a short investigation, officers determined a heavy-set man wearing a dark sweatshirt, tan pants a baseball cap and facemask, had approached the cashier at Subway and demanded money. The robber took an undisclosed amount of money and left on foot onto Lowell Road.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Hudson Police Department Anonymous Crime Line at (603) 594-1150.