Bye-bye Merrimack Toll Booth: Last remnant of a town held hostage by tolls, no longer

Sunday, October 18, 2020 Carol Robidoux News From Around NH 0

And the walls came tumbling down… at the now-defunct Merrimack Exit 11 toll booth. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MERRIMACK, NH – Deconstruction began Sunday at the Merrimack tolls on the F.E. Everett Turnpike, the beginning of the end for the Exit 11 toll booths.

For years residents of Merrimack fought for removal of the tolls. Last November Gov. Sununu and the Executive Council voted to do away with the tolls, which Sununu said put an unfair burden on the residents of Merrimack, who had to pay 50 cents to leave and return to their town.

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation officially ended toll collection in both the north and southbound toll lanes as of January 1, 2020.

Take a last look – the landscape is changing at Exit 11. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
