Holy Week and Easter celebrations at Brookside Church

MANCHESTER, NH – Everyone is invited and welcome to celebrate Holy Week and Easter with Brookside Church located at 2013 Elm St. in Manchester’s North End.

“You belong in this inclusive and spiritually alive church! Please join us for the sacred journey of Holy Week that begins this Palm Sunday, April 2 with a palm branch parade inside the Sanctuary,” said the Rev. Laura Biddle, minister of Brookside Church.

“Friend or stranger, you belong in the crowd. We will present an original drama titled ‘Following Jesus in the Shadows’ on Maundy Thursday, April 6, and triumphantly celebrate the joy of the resurrection of Jesus together on Easter Sunday, April 9,” Biddle said.

Holy Week Schedule

Palm Sunday, April 2 at 10 a.m.: Palm Sunday begins with joy, laughter, a little chaos, and palms that will be scattered around the sanctuary. We will be re-enacting the entrance into Jerusalem around Jesus who rides on a donkey. Children will join us as we boldly sing Hosannahs and parade around the church, following Jesus into Jerusalem.