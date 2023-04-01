Sunday’s weather: Sunny and cooler, blustery with a high of 42

Mostly sunny, blustery, and cooler conditions are expected for Palm Sunday. Highs today in the low 40s but with the gusty wind feeling like the mid-30s.

Palm Sunday: Mostly sunny, blustery, and cooler. High 42 (feel like 35) Winds: NW 15-25+ mph
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 26 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Monday: Milder with some sun & clouds. High 56 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 42 Winds: SW 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Early shower with some sun & milder. High 59 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 42 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Cloudy & cooler with periods of showers. High 45 Winds: ENE 5-15 mph
Wednesday night: Early showers and milder. Low 41 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and warmer with afternoon thunderstorms. High 65 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 35 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Next Thursday temperatures could be in the upper 60s.

Today –Summits obscured. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Highs around 19…except around 14 at elevations above 5000 feet northwest winds around 55 mph decreasing to around 45 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 85 mph decrease to around 70 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 28 below.

Today – Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 55 mph with gusts up to 80 mph decreasing to around 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 18 below.

