Sunday’s weather: Sunny and cooler, blustery with a high of 42

Weather Watch Video
Sunday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook, April 2-April 6
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Next Thursday temperatures could be in the upper 60s.
Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today –Summits obscured. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Highs around 19…except around 14 at elevations above 5000 feet northwest winds around 55 mph decreasing to around 45 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 85 mph decrease to around 70 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 28 below.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 55 mph with gusts up to 80 mph decreasing to around 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 18 below.