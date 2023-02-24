Grappling with success: Senior puts West wrestling back on map

MANCHESTER, NH – He may have started late, but he’s finishing his high school career strong.

Manchester West High School’s Christian Morency, in fact, finished atop the state this past Saturday when he defeated Milford’s Evan O’Connell, 17-7, to earn a victory via major decision in the 152-pound weight class finale at the Division II high school wrestling championship meet at Hollis-Brookline High School.

Tomorrow, he’ll test his mettle against the top grapplers across all New Hampshire divisions when he competes in the Meet of Champions at Bedford High School.

“This is the first individual win for West in close to six years,” said Blue Knights Head Coach Garcia-Feliz. “To add, he was the only champion from Manchester this season. He is still working actively to perfect and fine tune the details to his game as he gets ready for the Meet of Champions.

“He is not letting this get to him as we get into the postseason,” said Garcia-Feliz. “He wants to focus on what is ahead and has created a new goal in mind that he believes is very obtainable for himself.”

Currently ranked No. 4 in the state, Morency said his goal is a top-three finish, which would qualify him to by the first Blue Knight in several years to represent West at New Englands.

Morency is joined at the Meet of Champions by teammates Emmanuel Broulidakis, who finished second in the 182-pound weight class to Winnacunnet’s Zachary Lavy and Tomas Acosta, who was fifth among 160 pounders at the D-II meet.

“These young men have all bought into the system here and are really setting the foundation for the West Side community, not only as athletes, but as role models for the younger generation of future wrestlers,” said Garcia-Feliz.

“Christian has motivated his teammates through hard work and by building the camaraderie with each other to build back wrestling at West,” the coach added. “Through some of his recruitment efforts, as well as his other teammates, we were able to host team meets for the first time in close to seven years … he also would help during the summer at open mat sessions to help orient new and young wrestlers on technique.”

Though Morency, himself, began his wrestling career later than many of his counterparts, waiting until his freshman year to take to the mat for the first time, he learned quickly.

After missing his sophomore season due to COVID-19, he picked up where he left off, progressively improving as a junior and earning a sixth-place finish at last year’s D-II meet before doubling down on his commitment heading into his senior season.

“He continuously worked on his craft this past offseason as he felt that he was at a bit of a disadvantage as he took his sophomore year off,” said Garcia-Feliz. “This offseason he was able to become the NH Freestyle state champ, as well as place in a couple of tough tournaments.”

Morency – who is working to put the exclamation point on his high school career after completing a 32-6 season that saw him defeat all but one opponent – is also an NHIAA folk style champ and has won the two city championships.

Still, winning states, he said, is the ultimate accomplishment.

“It’s been my goal to create a legacy for my brothers to follow and look up to,” he said.

That example extends beyond the mat as well.

“Christian is the commanding officer for the NJROTC program at West,” said Garcia-Feliz. “He is actively involved in the community and is a great role model for both his younger brothers that are trying to get into wrestling as well. He is dedicated to his craft and always works to make sure that his teammates are involved. Christian always lead by example in the classroom.”

Which is exactly why, no matter the result tomorrow, Morency’s future appears bright, said Garcia-Feliz.

After graduating this spring, Morency will head to the University of Southern Maine next year where he plans to continue wrestling while he studies psychology.