UPDATED: Road closures due to fire at house in the area of Beech and Webster street

Updated 11 a.m. Manchester police report that roads are now open in the area of the fire.

MANCHESTER, NH – Firefighters and police are at the scene of a house fire at 885 Beech Street, between Webster and North streets, due to a house fire.

Early scanner reports have the fire knocked down and the building declared clear of residents.

Police issued a Nixle report at about 9:46 a.m. asking motorists to avoid the area due to road closures.

We’ll update this post with more information as it becomes available.