UPDATED: Road closures due to fire at house in the area of Beech and Webster street

Friday, February 24, 2023 Carol Robidoux Civics, Police & Fire 0
Friday, February 24, 2023 Carol Robidoux Civics, Police & Fire 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Firefighters at the scene of a fire Friday morning at 855 Beech St. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

 

Updated 11 a.m. Manchester police report that roads are now open in the area of the fire.

MANCHESTER, NH – Firefighters and police are at the scene of a house fire at 885 Beech Street, between Webster and North streets, due to a house fire.

Early scanner reports have the fire knocked down and the building declared clear of residents.

Police issued a Nixle report at about 9:46 a.m. asking motorists to avoid the area due to road closures.

We’ll update this post with more information as it becomes available.

 

About this Author

Carol Robidoux

PublisherManchester Ink Link

Longtime NH journalist and publisher of ManchesterInkLink.com. Loves R&B, German beer, and the Queen City!

PhoneEmailWebsite
FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTubeLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts