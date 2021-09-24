Sept. 23 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 304 positive results with 50 in Manchester; 3 deaths reported

MANCHESTER, NH – On Thursday, September 23, 2021, DHHS announced 304 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Wednesday, September 22. Today’s results include 243 people who tested positive by PCR test and 61 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 93 new cases from Tuesday, September 21 (49 by PCR test and 44 by antigen test) for a new total of 379. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 3,983 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Additionally, DHHS has also announced rapid test results from previous days that have not yet been reported. The New Hampshire COVID-19 reports rely on a complex automated information technology system supporting providers and facilities data uploads; this system failed to process antigen test data accurately between 9/15/2021 and 9/20/2021. DHHS and the NH Department of Information Technology have resolved the issue, which has resulted in additional rapid test results for the following dates:

09/15 : 61 new cases for an updated total of 621 cases

: new cases for an updated total of cases 09/16 : 85 new cases for an updated total of 473 cases

: new cases for an updated total of cases 09/17 : 77 new cases for an updated total of 511 cases

: new cases for an updated total of cases 09/18 : 82 new cases for an updated total of 491 cases

: new cases for an updated total of cases 09/19 : 54 new cases for an updated total of 263 cases

: new cases for an updated total of cases 09/20: 22 new cases for an updated total of 301 cases

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those cases with complete information announced for today and previous days, there are two hundred and five individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 54% being female and 46% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (161), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (106), Merrimack (81), Belknap (53), Strafford (52), Coos (45), Cheshire (42), Grafton (40), Sullivan (35), and Carroll (16) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (50) and Nashua (45). The county of residence is being determined for fifty-two new cases.

DHHS has also announced three additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 142 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 116,710 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated September 23, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 116,710 Recovered 111,258 (95%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,469 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,983 Current Hospitalizations 142

New Hampshire Institutions Associated with a COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 9/23/2021)

Current COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Under Investigation Deaths

Alpine Health Center 57 15 0 6 Carriage Hill Assisted Living 8 2 0 0 Cheshire County Department of Corrections 12 0 0 0 Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation 8 4 0 1 Federal Correctional Institution – Berlin 36 9 0 0 Hillsborough County Department of Corrections 14 2 0 0 Peabody Home 3 3 0 0 Ridgewood Center 11 5 0 0 Riverside Rest Home 8 7 0 0 Rockingham County Nursing Home and Rehab 7 8 0 1 Villa Crest Nursing & Retirement Center 8 1 0 0 Woodlawn Nursing Home 8 4 0 0

Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Deaths

All American Assisted Living Londonderry (6/9/2020) 15 16 2 Alpine Health Center (4/8/2021) 19 10 3 Applewood Rehabilitation Center (2/20/2021) 18 17 1 The Arbors at Bedford (2/7/2021) 47 18 22 Aurora Assisted Living Derry (6/6/2020) 38 17 10 Aurora Assisted Living Derry (1/21/2021) 13 17 0 Bedford Falls (6/6/2020) 40 21 11 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (7/16/2020) 37 25 7 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (11/19/2020) 61 20 19 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (1/6/2021) 3 6 0 Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (7/7/2020) 62 28 17 Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (3/27/2021) 9 14 0 Bel-Air Nursing Home and Rehab Center (2/1/2021) 22 8 0 Bellamy Fields Dover (9/15/2021) 3 0 0 Bellamy Fields Dover (5/16/2020) 35 13 10 Bentley Commons at Bedford (2/4/2021) 21 13 2 Birch Healthcare Center (7/6/2021) 42 5 7 Birch Hill (7/30/2020) 40 29 14 Birch Hill (2/23/2021) 3 13 0 Calumet Transitional Housing Unit – NHDOC (2/3/2021) 14 5 0 Carriage Hill Assisted Living (2/13/2021) 13 9 3 Carroll County Department of Corrections (2/23/2021) 3 10 0 Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (5/29/2020) 0 8 0 Clipper Harbor/Cedar Healthcare Center (1/24/2021) 32 16 7 Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (12/22/2020) 19 10 0 Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (1/15/2021) 4 1 0 Community Bridges Belmont (6/9/2020) 2 7 0 Community Bridges Concord (2/2/2021) 5 10 0 Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020) 16 4 0 Coos County Nursing Home (4/30/2021) 7 9 0 Coos County Nursing Hospital (12/30/2020) 64 71 13 Country Village Center (2/17/2021) 47 20 12 Courville at Bedford – Carlyle Place (1/6/2021) 20 10 7 Courville Manchester (6/30/2020) 15 14 6 Crestwood Center Milford (6/30/2020) 54 28 15 Crestwood Center Milford (1/18/2021) 26 13 3 Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020) 3 12 1 Dover Center for Health and Rehabilitation (3/10/2021) 74 49 11 Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020) 45 70 0 Edgewood Centre Portsmouth (2/16/2021) 28 21 2 Elms Center (1/11/2021) 31 14 10 Epsom Healthcare (9/8/2021) 7 8 0 Epsom Healthcare (1/18/2021) 66 30 8 Evergreen Place Manchester (9/3/2020) 27 16 7 Evergreen Place Manchester (12/22/2020) 3 2 0 Fairview Senior Living (1/12/2021) 89 54 11 Federal Correctional Institution – Berlin (5/24/2021) 192 9 0 Golden View Health Care Meredith (1/24/2021) 77 52 12 Grace House Windham (12/30/2020) 14 12 0 Granite Recovery Centers NFA Behavioral Health-Salem (4/7/2021) 36 8 0 Green Mountain Treatment Center (1/8/2021) 68 38 0 Greenbriar (8/21/2020) 124 34 28 Greystone Farm at Salem (6/16/2020) 9 3 0 Greystone Farms (1/25/2021) 2 7 0 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020) 56 16 16 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (12/18/2020) 1 4 0 Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020) 79 60 25 Hanover Hill Manchester (1/11/2021) 22 11 3 Hanover Terrace Health and Rehabilitation Center (1/22/2021) 71 40 7 Harbor Care Chestnut Street Group Home (2/2/2021) 4 2 0 Harmony Homes by the Bay (2/7/2021) 38 15 3 Harris Hill Center (1/21/2021) 22 17 3 Hillsborough County House of Corrections (2/11/2021) 114 54 0 Hillsborough County House of Corrections (3/19/2021) 20 2 0 Hillsborough County Nursing Home (7/27/2020) 154 55 39 Hillsborough County Nursing Home (2/15/2021) 100 64 13 Holy Cross Manchester (7/15/2020) 19 18 1 Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020) 23 19 7 Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020) 2 6 1 Keene Center (2/17/2021) 101 38 10 Kendal at Hanover (2/8/2021) 4 7 1 Keystone Hall, Cynthia Day Program (1/20/2021) 19 6 0 Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020) 3 6 0 Laconia Rehabilitation Center (9/14/2021) 21 10 4 Laconia Rehabilitation Center (7/26/2021) 10 2 0 Lafayette Center (2/6/2021) 18 11 1 Lakes Region Community Services Fairview Home (1/14/2021) 7 13 1 Langdon Place of Exeter (2/17/2021) 14 8 2 Langdon Place of Nashua (2/23/2021) 19 18 2 Ledgewood Bay Assisted Living (2/16/2021) 17 16 3 Maple Leaf Healthcare Center (12/18/2020) 93 70 10 Maple Wood Cheshire County Nursing Home (9/10/2021) 2 1 2 Meredith Bay Colony Club (1/26/2021) 23 13 2 Merrimack County Jail (1/22/2021) 36 15 0 Merrimack County Nursing Home (3/8/2021) 45 51 6 Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (6/26/2020) 38 16 5 Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (3/17/2021) 12 7 0 Mt. Prospect Academy Plymouth (12/18/2020) 14 28 0 Mt. Prospect Academy Seacoast Treatment & Stabilization Center (1/10/2021) 9 8 0 Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020) 49 21 9 Mountain View Community Ossipee (10/7/2020) 4 8 1 Nashua Crossings Benchmark (1/25/2021) 49 28 7 NH Correctional Facility for Women (2/12/2021) 26 11 0 NH State Prison – Men’s (3/22/21) 266 75 1 NH Veterans’ Home (1/25/2021) 93 102 36 Northern NH Correctional Facility – Berlin (2/3/2021) 129 30 1 Northern NH Correctional Facility – Berlin (4/14/2021) 5 0 0 Oceanside Center – Genesis (12/16/2020) 44 27 11 Pheasant Wood Center (1/5/2021) 32 2 7 Pine Rock Manor Warner (11/19/2020) 48 14 8 Pines of Newmarket (1/24/2021) 28 13 8 Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020) 87 29 21 Pleasant View Nursing Home (9/21/2021) 7 0 0 Pleasant View Nursing Home (1/26/2021) 94 49 22 Prospect Woodward Home at Hillside Village Keene (12/16/2020) 14 9 1 Residence at Salem Woods (1/11/2021) 1 1 0 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020) 64 23 23 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (8/12/2020) 2 9 0 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (12/13/2020) 3 5 0 Rivermead Peterborough (1/22/2021) 5 8 0 Riverside Rest Home (2/17/2021) 96 79 9 Rockingham County Nursing and Rehab (1/23/2021) 3 15 0 Rockingham County House of Corrections (9/13/2020) 11 1 0 Rockingham County House of Corrections (4/20/2021) 7 1 0 St. Anne’s Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Dover (12/22/2020) 17 16 0 St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (1/29/2021) 37 26 15 St. Joseph’s Residence Manchester (12/22/2020) 11 11 2 St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Manchester (12/3/2020) 31 18 9 St. Vincent Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (2/26/2021) 35 15 4 Salem Woods (5/18/2020) 23 26 10 Salemhaven (7/9/2020) 46 15 11 Secure Psychiatric Unit, NH Department of Corrections (1/25/2021) 20 10 0 Strafford County Jail (2/12/2021) 127 14 0 Studley Home Assisted Living Facility Rochester (12/16/2020) 30 4 2 Sullivan County Department of Corrections (2/24/2021) 35 12 0 Sullivan County Health Care (6/11/2021) 21 6 0 Sullivan County Nursing Home (2/26/2021) 123 57 3 Summerhill Assisted Living (2/17/2021) 14 13 2 Villa Crest Manchester (7/1/2020) 54 45 15 Warde Health Center Windham (10/22/2020) 3 2 0 Warde Health Center Windham (1/5/2021) 23 14 2 Wentworth Senior Living (1/18/2021) 11 6 1 Windham Terrace Assisted Living (9/20/2021) 6 2 0 Woodcrest Village Assisted Living (2/12/2021) 21 17 3 Woodlawn Care Center Newport (12/10/2020) 33 24 4

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.