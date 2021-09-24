Sept. 23 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 304 positive results with 50 in Manchester; 3 deaths reported

Thursday, September 23, 2021

MANCHESTER, NH – On Thursday, September 23, 2021, DHHS announced 304 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Wednesday, September 22. Today’s results include 243 people who tested positive by PCR test and 61 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 93 new cases from Tuesday, September 21 (49 by PCR test and 44 by antigen test) for a new total of 379. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 3,983 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Additionally, DHHS has also announced rapid test results from previous days that have not yet been reported. The New Hampshire COVID-19 reports rely on a complex automated information technology system supporting providers and facilities data uploads; this system failed to process antigen test data accurately between 9/15/2021 and 9/20/2021. DHHS and the NH Department of Information Technology have resolved the issue, which has resulted in additional rapid test results for the following dates:

  • 09/1561 new cases for an updated total of 621 cases
  • 09/1685 new cases for an updated total of 473 cases
  • 09/1777 new cases for an updated total of 511 cases
  • 09/1882 new cases for an updated total of 491 cases
  • 09/1954 new cases for an updated total of 263 cases
  • 09/2022 new cases for an updated total of 301 cases

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those cases with complete information announced for today and previous days, there are two hundred and five individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 54% being female and 46% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (161), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (106), Merrimack (81), Belknap (53), Strafford (52), Coos (45), Cheshire (42), Grafton (40), Sullivan (35), and Carroll (16) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (50) and Nashua (45). The county of residence is being determined for fifty-two new cases.

DHHS has also announced three additional deaths related to COVID-19.

  • 1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older
  • 1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older
  • 1 male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 142 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 116,710 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated September 23, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19116,710
Recovered111,258 (95%)
Deaths Attributed to COVID-191,469 (1%)
Total Current COVID-19 Cases3,983
Current Hospitalizations142

New Hampshire Institutions Associated with a COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 9/23/2021)

Current COVID-19 OutbreaksResident CasesStaff CasesUnder InvestigationDeaths
Alpine Health Center571506
Carriage Hill Assisted Living8200
Cheshire County Department of Corrections12000
Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation8401
Federal Correctional Institution – Berlin36900
Hillsborough County Department of Corrections14200
Peabody Home3300
Ridgewood Center11500
Riverside Rest Home8700
Rockingham County Nursing Home and Rehab7801
Villa Crest Nursing & Retirement Center8100
Woodlawn Nursing Home8400
Closed COVID-19 OutbreaksResident CasesStaff CasesDeaths
All American Assisted Living Londonderry (6/9/2020)15162
Alpine Health Center (4/8/2021)19103
Applewood Rehabilitation Center (2/20/2021)18171
The Arbors at Bedford (2/7/2021)471822
Aurora Assisted Living Derry (6/6/2020)381710
Aurora Assisted Living Derry (1/21/2021)13170
Bedford Falls (6/6/2020)402111
Bedford Hills Center Genesis (7/16/2020)37257
Bedford Hills Center Genesis (11/19/2020)612019
Bedford Hills Center Genesis (1/6/2021)360
Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (7/7/2020)622817
Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (3/27/2021)9140
Bel-Air Nursing Home and Rehab Center (2/1/2021)2280
Bellamy Fields Dover (9/15/2021)300
Bellamy Fields Dover (5/16/2020)351310
Bentley Commons at Bedford (2/4/2021)21132
Birch Healthcare Center (7/6/2021)4257
Birch Hill (7/30/2020)402914
Birch Hill (2/23/2021)3130
Calumet Transitional Housing Unit – NHDOC (2/3/2021)1450
Carriage Hill Assisted Living (2/13/2021)1393
Carroll County Department of Corrections (2/23/2021)3100
Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (5/29/2020)080
Clipper Harbor/Cedar Healthcare Center (1/24/2021)32167
Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (12/22/2020)19100
Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (1/15/2021)410
Community Bridges Belmont (6/9/2020)270
Community Bridges Concord (2/2/2021)5100
Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020)1640
Coos County Nursing Home (4/30/2021)790
Coos County Nursing Hospital (12/30/2020)647113
Country Village Center (2/17/2021)472012
Courville at Bedford – Carlyle Place (1/6/2021)20107
Courville Manchester (6/30/2020)15146
Crestwood Center Milford (6/30/2020)542815
Crestwood Center Milford (1/18/2021)26133
Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020)3121
Dover Center for Health and Rehabilitation (3/10/2021)744911
Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020)45700
Edgewood Centre Portsmouth (2/16/2021)28212
Elms Center (1/11/2021)311410
Epsom Healthcare (9/8/2021)780
Epsom Healthcare (1/18/2021)66308
Evergreen Place Manchester (9/3/2020)27167
Evergreen Place Manchester (12/22/2020)320
Fairview Senior Living (1/12/2021)895411
Federal Correctional Institution – Berlin (5/24/2021)19290
Golden View Health Care Meredith (1/24/2021)775212
Grace House Windham (12/30/2020)14120
Granite Recovery Centers NFA Behavioral Health-Salem (4/7/2021)3680
Green Mountain Treatment Center (1/8/2021)68380
Greenbriar (8/21/2020)1243428
Greystone Farm at Salem (6/16/2020)930
Greystone Farms (1/25/2021)270
Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020)561616
Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (12/18/2020)140
Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020)796025
Hanover Hill Manchester (1/11/2021)22113
Hanover Terrace Health and Rehabilitation Center (1/22/2021)71407
Harbor Care Chestnut Street Group Home (2/2/2021)420
Harmony Homes by the Bay (2/7/2021)38153
Harris Hill Center (1/21/2021)22173
Hillsborough County House of Corrections (2/11/2021)114540
Hillsborough County House of Corrections (3/19/2021)2020
Hillsborough County Nursing Home (7/27/2020)1545539
Hillsborough County Nursing Home (2/15/2021)1006413
Holy Cross Manchester (7/15/2020)19181
Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020)23197
Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020)261
Keene Center (2/17/2021)1013810
Kendal at Hanover (2/8/2021)471
Keystone Hall, Cynthia Day Program (1/20/2021)1960
Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020)360
Laconia Rehabilitation Center (9/14/2021)21104
Laconia Rehabilitation Center (7/26/2021)1020
Lafayette Center (2/6/2021)18111
Lakes Region Community Services Fairview Home (1/14/2021)7131
Langdon Place of Exeter (2/17/2021)1482
Langdon Place of Nashua (2/23/2021)19182
Ledgewood Bay Assisted Living (2/16/2021)17163
Maple Leaf Healthcare Center (12/18/2020)937010
Maple Wood Cheshire County Nursing Home (9/10/2021)212
Meredith Bay Colony Club (1/26/2021)23132
Merrimack County Jail (1/22/2021)36150
Merrimack County Nursing Home (3/8/2021)45516
Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (6/26/2020)38165
Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (3/17/2021)1270
Mt. Prospect Academy Plymouth (12/18/2020)14280
Mt. Prospect Academy Seacoast Treatment & Stabilization Center (1/10/2021)980
Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020)49219
Mountain View Community Ossipee (10/7/2020)481
Nashua Crossings Benchmark (1/25/2021)49287
NH Correctional Facility for Women (2/12/2021)26110
NH State Prison – Men’s (3/22/21)266751
NH Veterans’ Home (1/25/2021)9310236
Northern NH Correctional Facility – Berlin (2/3/2021)129301
Northern NH Correctional Facility – Berlin (4/14/2021)500
Oceanside Center – Genesis (12/16/2020)442711
Pheasant Wood Center (1/5/2021)3227
Pine Rock Manor Warner (11/19/2020)48148
Pines of Newmarket (1/24/2021)28138
Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020)872921
Pleasant View Nursing Home (9/21/2021)700
Pleasant View Nursing Home (1/26/2021)944922
Prospect Woodward Home at Hillside Village Keene (12/16/2020)1491
Residence at Salem Woods (1/11/2021)110
Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020)642323
Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (8/12/2020)290
Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (12/13/2020)350
Rivermead Peterborough (1/22/2021)580
Riverside Rest Home (2/17/2021)96799
Rockingham County Nursing and Rehab (1/23/2021)3150
Rockingham County House of Corrections (9/13/2020)1110
Rockingham County House of Corrections (4/20/2021)710
St. Anne’s Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Dover (12/22/2020)17160
St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (1/29/2021)372615
St. Joseph’s Residence Manchester (12/22/2020)11112
St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Manchester (12/3/2020)31189
St. Vincent Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (2/26/2021)35154
Salem Woods (5/18/2020)232610
Salemhaven (7/9/2020)461511
Secure Psychiatric Unit, NH Department of Corrections (1/25/2021)20100
Strafford County Jail (2/12/2021)127140
Studley Home Assisted Living Facility Rochester (12/16/2020)3042
Sullivan County Department of Corrections (2/24/2021)35120
Sullivan County Health Care (6/11/2021)2160
Sullivan County Nursing Home (2/26/2021)123573
Summerhill Assisted Living (2/17/2021)14132
Villa Crest Manchester (7/1/2020)544515
Warde Health Center Windham (10/22/2020)320
Warde Health Center Windham (1/5/2021)23142
Wentworth Senior Living (1/18/2021)1161
Windham Terrace Assisted Living (9/20/2021)620
Woodcrest Village Assisted Living (2/12/2021)21173
Woodlawn Care Center Newport (12/10/2020)33244

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.