Diz’s Webster House Celebrity fundraiser: Comfort food for a good cause

Diz’s Cafe hosted Webster House Thursday night May 9, 2024 with their signature Celebrity Restaurateur special menu fundraiser. Webster House CEO Michelle O’Malley led the celebrity team and Diz’s Judi Window was the ever-gracious and welcoming host surrounded by staff, friends and supporters.

Great fun to have John and Colleen Clayton and MagicMan, DaSean Greene in the house sharing food drink and magic with guests. Clayton’s connection to Webster House goes back to his grandfather and the earliest days of Webster House. DaSean Greene is a more recent graduate of their program who continues to make everyone proud as he moves up in his next career step.

What more is there to say? If you know, you know! If you don’t, check out the links below and join in supporting this Manchester gem.

Diz’s Webster House Celebrity Fundraiser resources

Webster House

Webster House – Donations of cash

Webster House Wish List: great incentives for the kids

Services provided by Webster House

Diz’s Cafe Cultivating success for all of Downtown

Diz’s downtown impact Calendar

Diz’s Cafe Cultivating Success for employees beyond the restaurant