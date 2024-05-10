Diz’s Webster House Celebrity fundraiser: Comfort food for a good cause

Friday, May 10, 2024 Keith Spiro Community, Featured News, Keith Spiro Communicast, Restaurants and Dining 0
Friday, May 10, 2024 Keith Spiro Community, Featured News, Keith Spiro Communicast, Restaurants and Dining 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Diz’s Cafe hosted Webster House Thursday night May 9, 2024 with their signature Celebrity Restaurateur special menu fundraiser. Webster House CEO Michelle O’Malley led the celebrity team and Diz’s Judi Window was the ever-gracious and welcoming host surrounded by staff, friends and supporters.

Diz's Webster House Celebrity team photo by Keith Spiro
There was magic in the air at Diz’s Webster House Celebrity Night fundraiser. Photo | Keith Spiro

Great fun to have John and Colleen Clayton and MagicMan, DaSean Greene in the house sharing food drink and magic with guests.  Clayton’s connection to Webster House goes back to his grandfather and the earliest days of Webster House. DaSean Greene is a more recent graduate of their program who continues to make everyone proud as he moves up in his next career step.

What more is there to say?   If you know, you know!  If you don’t, check out the links below and join in supporting this Manchester gem.

Diz's Webster House Fundraiser information table photo by Keith Spiro
Webster House team, from left, Michelle O’Malley CEO, guest artist DaSean Greene/ MagicMan, Blair Stairs, Executive Director.  Photo | Keith Spiro

Diz’s Webster House Celebrity Fundraiser resources

Webster House

Webster House – Donations of cash

Webster House Wish List: great incentives for the kids

Services provided by Webster House

Diz’s Cafe Cultivating success for all of Downtown

Diz’s downtown impact Calendar

Diz’s Cafe Cultivating Success for employees beyond the restaurant

 

KeithSpiro Communicast logo 4x9 Banner
The Stories of good people doing great things in our community.

About this Author

Keith Spiro

Advisor & ContributorInk Link News, Arts & Culture

Business Strategist, Community Builder with a keen interest in working with high-impact startups and other organizations that can make a difference in community and health.

EmailWebsite
TwitterInstagramYouTubeLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts