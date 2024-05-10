New Hampshire Hit Parade Falls Short

MANCHESTER, NH — Despite jumping out to a 3-0 lead, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (12-18) lost to the Harrisburg Senators (18-12) at Delta Dental Stadium, 4-3, on Friday night. The Cats knocked 11 hits but went 3-for-10 on the night with runners in scoring position.

Fisher Cats starter C.J. Van Eyk struck out six batters in five scoreless innings, his longest appearance of the season. Friday marked his first five-inning start since October 20, 2023, in the Arizona Fall League.

New Hampshire knocked Harrisburg starter Kyle Luckham (W, 2-1) for three runs on nine hits in six innings. Senators relievers Garvin Alston, Jack Sinclair and Tyler Schoff (S, 3) combined for the final scoreless three innings.

Right-hander Trent Palmer (L, 1-3) entered in the top of the sixth and gave up four runs on six hits in 1 2/3 innings pitched. Righty Nick Fraze made his 2024 Fisher Cats debut out of the bullpen and tossed 2 2/3 innings scoreless, only allowing one hit. Fraze hasn’t allowed an earned run since April 24, when he was with Triple-A Buffalo

Outfielder Devonte Brown went 3-for-4 on the night; he’s now hitting .413 over seven games in May. First baseman Rainer Nuñez clubbed his first triple of the season in a two-hit night. Shortstop Josh Kasevich also ripped two hits.

New Hampshire took an early lead in the bottom of the second thanks to four straight singles. Brown started the chain, then designated hitter Zach Britton, left fielder Gabriel Martinez and Nuñez followed. Martinez’s base hit brought in Brown, then Britton scored on a ground ball from catcher Phil Clarke. The Cats led 2-0 at the inning’s end.

Three more singles brought a Fisher Cats run across in the third. Kasevich singled to right, then second baseman Michael Turconi went the same way. Brown hit a chopper up the middle off the glove of Harrisburg infielder Jordy Barley and Kasevich hustled home from second to make it 3-0.

The Cats had one last gasp in the bottom of the ninth but came up short. Third baseman Riley Tirotta’s singled with one out in the ninth to extend his on-base streak to 10 games, the longest of any Fisher Cats batter this season.

Friday night’s Margaritaville Night brought 4,991 fans out to Delta Dental Stadium. The Fisher Cats’ Margaritaville Night game-worn jerseys are still up for auction through Sunday night at MiLBAuctions.com.

Saturday marks the fifth of six games between New Hampshire and Harrisburg with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 PM EDT.

New Hampshire’s team leader in strikeouts (31) Trenton Wallace (1-0, 1.59 ERA) takes the hill for the Fisher Cats, as they take the field as the Manchester Chicken Tendes for the first time in 2024. The Senators send right-handed pitcher Michael Cuevas (1-1, 3.42 ERA) to the bump for his sixth start.

The Fisher Cats are scheduled to play 69 home games in 2024 at Delta Dental Stadium. After New Hampshire’s upcoming series in Hartford against the Yard Goats, the Fisher Cats return to Delta Dental Stadium to host the Somerset Patriots in a seven-game series, beginning on Tuesday, May 21.