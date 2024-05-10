Eversource gives away over 200 free trees to Manchester customers

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Just under two weeks after Arbor Day, representatives from Eversource were on hand in the parking lot of JFK Colisseum to provide Manchester residents with their very own trees.

A total of 207 trees and shrubs were given out as part of a three-state pilot program providing over a thousand trees designed to help conserve energy over the summer.

“It’s important to plant the right tree, in the right place, at the right time, and this program makes it easy for communities to do just that,” said Arbor Day Foundation Chief Executive Dan Lambe. “When properly placed, trees and shrubs planted for shade or windbreak can help a homeowner save up to 20% on their electric bill as they grow. Eversource has stepped up to make each community it serves a greener and healthier place to live, and we’re grateful for the impact that they’re making across New England.”

Customers signed up for the trees in advance, with Eversource representatives on hand throughout the day to provide specially selected trees to those on the list.

“Everybody has been ecstatic,” said Eversource Vegetation Management Manager Bob Allen. “It’s been a really positive interaction, it’s always great to have those interactions with everybody. I’ve been doing this since 1978 and it always makes me happy to give someone a tree.”

One of the customers receiving a tree is Greg Duval. He received a winterberry plant to compliment nearby white pines on his property. In addition to the aesthetics and the environmental benefits, he has also been told that he can expect to save $13 a year in energy cost due to the shade from the plant creating less of a need for air conditioning in the summer.

“This is a great program. It’s always a win whenever we can add more green to the city,” he said.

All of the plants provided to customers won’t grow larger than 30 feet, making them safe to put near power lines. More information on plant maintenance from Eversource can be found here.