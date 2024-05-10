Edelblut presentation on Monday’s Board of School Committee agenda

Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut. File Photo Courtesy of The Conway Daily Sun

MANCHESTER, N.H. – New Hampshire Department of Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut has been placed within the Manchester Board of School Committee’s (BOSC) agenda for Monday, May 13 with a presentation on proposed ED 306 amendments.

Changes to the amendments introduced in January have caused concern,  and Mayor Jay Ruais said he did not feel comfortable commenting on the changes until receiving a presentation from Edelblut.

Members of the BOSC recently travelled to a New Hampshire Board of Education meeting, voicing their concerns that the amendments could impact public education quality.

