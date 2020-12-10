Join The Majestic for ‘Deck the Halls; Christmas at The Majestic!’

MANCHESTER, NH – It’s Christmas the way only The Majestic can celebrate it – with a cast of all ages singing your holiday favorites in this musical revue. Celebrate the season with your Majestic Family on Saturday, Dec. 19.

Live performance will be held on Saturday at The Majestic Studio Theatre located at 880 Page St., Manchester.

Limited in-person tickets are $20 and can be purchased in advance by calling 603-669-7469. Advance ordering is highly recommended. For those not comfortable attending in-person events at this time, Virtual tickets are available at $10 and may be purchased online at www.majestictheatre.net.

WHAT IS A “VIRTUAL TICKET?

When you purchase your ticket you will immediately receive a link to watch the show on YouTube from the comfort of your home LIVE when the show is scheduled to take place. If you have any questions on how this work please reach out to us. When you purchase a VIRTUAL TICKET the show can be watched LIVE or at your convenience online after the event.

The Majestic recommends reviewing their Safety Guidelines and Policies available on www.majestictheatre.net in advance of ordering and attending.

The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization. Visit www.majestictheatre.net for more information.