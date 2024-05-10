Man tips over porta-potty at Derryfield Park trapping woman and child inside

MANCHESTER, NH – An 18-year-old Manchester man faces multiple charges after he knocked over a portable toilet with a woman and child inside.

On May 8, 2024, Manchester Police dispatch received a call from a young mother reporting that she and her 4-year-old daughter had been trapped inside a porta-potty at Derryfield Park after a man pushed it from behind. The pair reported being covered in feces and bodily fluids.

Responding officers spoke with witnesses who said the man and woman had been arguing near the porta-potty. When the woman went inside to assist her daughter, the man pushed it over. It landed with the door on the pavement, trapping them inside. Bystanders quickly ran over to the overturned toilet and stood it up, freeing the two. The mother and child were not hurt and it appears the victims and suspect did not know each other.

Through the investigation, police identified the suspect as Aiden Studer, 18, of Manchester. Studer was arrested and charged with 2 counts of Criminal Restraint and Criminal Mischief. He was additionally charged with Simple Assault (on a Police Officer) for throwing something at one of the officers.