Craig endorsed by Teamsters Local 633 in gubernatorial race

MANCHESTER, NH — The Teamsters Local 633 announced on Thursday their endorsement of Joyce Craig for Governor. Teamsters Local 633 leadership praised Mayor Craig for her track record of supporting New Hampshire workers as Mayor of Manchester and for her commitment to fight for hardworking Granite Staters in every corner of the state as Governor.

“I am honored to earn this endorsement and will always stand with the Teamsters Local 633 to fight for good jobs, fair wages, and benefits that support all New Hampshire families and communities,” said Craig. “The Teamsters just won a historic victory for UPS workers across the country that will benefit so many families here in New Hampshire and I’m lucky to have their support. Together, we will support Granite Staters by creating family-sustaining jobs, defending collective bargaining rights, and building an economy where everyone has the opportunity to succeed.”

“Joyce Craig understands the importance of creating good jobs and building an economy where everyone can thrive — and she knows firsthand how important unions are to supporting New Hampshire families,” said Teamsters Local 633 Secretary Treasurer, Jeff Padellaro. “As mayor, Joyce has attracted hundreds of millions of dollars in economic development to Manchester and helped create thousands of good-paying jobs that have benefited our entire state. Teamsters Local 633 is proud to support Joyce Craig for Governor because we know she will always stand with hardworking Granite Staters.”

The Teamsters Local 633 endorsement adds to Mayor Craig’s deep support from organized labor in her campaign for Governor. Craig was previously endorsed by the New Hampshire Building and Construction Trades Council and labor leaders from across the state including:

Glenn Brackett, Northwood

Dave Pelletier, Dunbarton

Jeff Padellaro, Plaistow

Joe Casey, Rochester

Sue Hannon, Derry

Kim Hokanson, Nashua

John MacNeil, Bedford

Larry Moquin, Bow

Brian Murphy, Walpole

Ryan Richman, Manchester

Don Trementozzi, Epping

Jeremy Allen, Epping

Eric Batchelor, Farmington

Evan Czyzowski, Hopkinton

Jeff Duval, Manchester

Gary Hoffman, Nashua

Karen Ladd, Hopkinton

Billy Lang, Derry

Phil Leary, Exeter

Mike Smith, Alton Bay

Teamsters Local 633 was chartered in 1934 and has grown to over 5,500 members working in New Hampshire.