Oct. 21: Howl-o-ween 5K Run/Walk to benefit Animal Rescue League

MANCHESTER, NH – Round up your family, lace up your sneakers, leash up your canine, and show us your Halloween costumes….for both yourself and your four-legged companion. The Animal Rescue League of NH will be hosting the annual, award-winning, Howl-O-Ween 5K, a family and dog-friendly run/walk, on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester. The 5 kilometer timed race along the river will start and end at the Delta Dental Stadium. Costumes are encouraged in celebration of the season.

“The Howl-O-Ween 5K is one of the few races in the state where your dog can participate and even receive their own chip-timed bib if you’d like. Your participation in this fun race gives you a chance (with or without your canine companion) to stretch your legs, and provide critical funds for animals in need, as proceeds benefit the Animal Rescue League of NH.”-said Marianne Jones, Chief Executive Officer.

Busy that day? Not much of a runner or walker but still want to support the animals? Not a problem! We have sponsorship, vendor, and donation opportunities. For more information, click here.

Register by September 15th to receive a FREE performance race T-shirt.

The Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire (ARLNH) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that helps more than 2,000 pets and the people who care for them each year. The ARLNH also offers community outreach programs, including a pet food pantry, low-cost spay/neuter clinics, and Safe Haven temporary housing.