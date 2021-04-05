Construction coming at Exit 9

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) announces anticipated lane reductions for bridge work on I-93 southbound beginning on Monday night, April 5, 2021. Weather permitting, southbound traffic will be reduced to two lanes over the bridge at Exit 9 to allow construction crews to perform concrete repairs and install new expansion joints. Similar work will begin at Exit 7 within a few weeks. Restrictions will be in place through the summer.

Slower traffic may be encountered through the work area. Motorists should remain alert while traveling through the construction zone and obey all posted signs.

This $8.4 million bridge preservation project is being constructed by R.S. Audley, Inc. from Bow, NH.